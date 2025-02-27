"They stink" - Paul George's ex-teammate Pat Beverley makes feelings clear on 'Podcast P' hiatus

Paul George is taking a break from podcasting to focus on basketball. The Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the worst teams in the league, primarily due to the injury concerns that had lingered with their superstar Joel Embiid. They are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Amidst the bad news surrounding the Sixers, in a video released by Paul George, the Sixers star told his fans that he was taking a break from podcasting. He said in the video that he would want to focus on conditioning his body and "compete for a championship." However, he clarified that he would soon be back on the show again.

George's former LA Clippers teammate Patrick Beverley reacted to the news through a post on his "Oat Bev Pod" handle on X. While bluntly saying the Sixers stunk, Beverley supported PG's decision to take a break.

"My boy PG said he is stepping down so he ain't doing podcast no more," Beverley said. "So he is refocusing on his mind, body and soul. The folks on his ass, they losing games, they stink."

"I don't think it's a bad decision. I think it's a wise decision P. Leave the podcasting to me."

"Podcast P with Paul George" is arguably the most popular sports podcast on the internet.

Paul George slams the Sixers team after blowout loss against Bulls

There has been a lot of support from fans and the media that the Philadelphia 76ers should tank this season and start afresh next season. While it is understandable that their superstar Joel Embiid is hurt, Paul George was still stunned by the lack of competition from his team.

After a 142-110 loss against the Chicago Bulls on Monday, their 8th consecutive loss, George blasted his team, saying that he didn't see any sign of even a postseason team, let alone a title-contending team. He also questioned the body language of the team on the floor.

"We’re showing no signs of a team that will compete," George said. "We just don’t have the habits of a championship or a playoff-contending team would have.

"To be honest, right now, it’s a little farfetched. All we can do is work hard. Try to just keep going for one another. We’ve shown no signs of, forget championship, but a playoff-contending team here."

Paul George has been averaging the lowest points in his last 10 seasons, his 3-point shooting percentage is lowest since his rookie season and his field goal attempts have also seen the lowest number in the last 10 years.

Even if PG makes a strong comeback and helps his team into the postseason, the Sixers can't make a deep playoff run with Joel Embiid injured.

