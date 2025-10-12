"This should lead to Russell Westbrook signing soon" - NBA fans abuzz as Keegan Murray’s thumb surgery forces Kings to adjust rotation for opener

Just over a week away from starting their 2025-26 NBA season campaign, the Sacramento Kings received a terrible update that could jeopardize their opening month. The team announced that Keegan Murray suffered a torn UCL in his left thumb, leaving fans abuzz. According to Anthony Slater, Murray suffered the injury against Portland and was expected to miss 4-6 weeks from action. He will require surgery. Reacting to the post, one of the fans predicted the team to sign Russell Westbrook.&quot;Welcome to Sacramento, Russell Westbrook.&quot;George Takata @georgetakataLINKWelcome to Sacramento, Russell WestbrookSacramento was looking to sign Jonathan Kuminga this offseason. However, with the Golden State Warriors demanding Keegan Murray in the package, the deal fell apart.&quot;Huge blow to the Kings Kuminga sounds good right about now,&quot; one fan wrote. Sergio @sergggnzLINK@anthonyVslater @ShamsCharania Huge blow to the Kings Kuminga sounds good right about nowA fan was not much concerned for a very hopeless reason. &quot;It's okay. I assumed this season was going to be a train wreck anyways.&quot;Isn't real Yam Chai Tea @LeoLithenLINK@MattGeorgeSAC It's okay. I assumed this season was going to be a train wreck anyways.Given their record in the last few seasons, one of the fans demanded that they should tank.&quot;Kings need to blow it up hard reset sell everything doesn’t matter what u get back just sell and tank.&quot;wholesome nba fan @idcstfumayneeLINK@anthonyVslater Kings need to blow it up hard reset sell everything doesn’t matter what u get back just sell and tankAnother fan predicted the team to sign Westbrook.&quot;Yikes 😬. To say Keegan Murray has been a disappointment for the Kings has been a understatement 👀 🧐. This should lead to a Russell Westbrook signing soon 👀 🧐.&quot;EverythingBKNets(Jon) @Os91413JonLINK@JeriTsaiNets @johnjets21 @bklnfin3st @Nettorious @icemanthedon @bigfanbreezy @Dboy0731 @BX_Champ @GysfmpovChris Yikes 😬. To say Keegan Murray has been a disappointment for the Kings has been a understatement 👀 🧐. This should lead to a Russell Westbrook signing soon 👀 🧐.Meanwhile, a fan said that the team would not win more than 40 games in the season.&quot;Kings are cursed. They're gonna win 35-41 games and not make the playoffs...again.&quot;NBA Hoops Online @NBABoardsLINK@anthonyVslater Kings are cursed. They're gonna win 35-41 games and not make the playoffs...again&quot;One of the fans reacted to the post with a Russell Westbrook GIF.Sacramento Kings have a tough schedule in the first month with Keegan Murray outWith a new roster, Sacramento was expected to have a fairly good season. However, with Keegan Murray's injury and their first month schedule, the trouble might mount early for them in the season. Between Oct. 22 and Nov. 28, Sacramento will play defending champions OKC Thunder, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets, three times each. During the same timeline, they will also play Luka Doncic's LA Lakers, San Antonio Spurs and the Golden State Warriors. With Zach LaVine, Dennis Schröder, Domantas Sabonis and DeMar DeRozan, Sacramento has an impactful roster to compete this season. But the absence of Keegan Murray will impact them on both ends. Murray, who has averaged in double-digits in all three seasons of his career, is an important part of their offense. He is also perhaps the best defender on the team. With him out of the lineup, Sacramento could have a very slow start to the 2025-26 season.