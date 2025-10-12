  • home icon
  • "This should lead to Russell Westbrook signing soon" - NBA fans abuzz as Keegan Murray’s thumb surgery forces Kings to adjust rotation for opener

"This should lead to Russell Westbrook signing soon" - NBA fans abuzz as Keegan Murray's thumb surgery forces Kings to adjust rotation for opener

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Oct 12, 2025 21:17 GMT
NBA fans reacted to Keegan Murray&rsquo;s thumb surgery [Picture Credit: Getty]
NBA fans reacted to Keegan Murray’s thumb surgery [Picture Credit: Getty]

Just over a week away from starting their 2025-26 NBA season campaign, the Sacramento Kings received a terrible update that could jeopardize their opening month. The team announced that Keegan Murray suffered a torn UCL in his left thumb, leaving fans abuzz.

According to Anthony Slater, Murray suffered the injury against Portland and was expected to miss 4-6 weeks from action. He will require surgery.

Reacting to the post, one of the fans predicted the team to sign Russell Westbrook.

"Welcome to Sacramento, Russell Westbrook."
Sacramento was looking to sign Jonathan Kuminga this offseason. However, with the Golden State Warriors demanding Keegan Murray in the package, the deal fell apart.

"Huge blow to the Kings Kuminga sounds good right about now," one fan wrote.
A fan was not much concerned for a very hopeless reason.

"It's okay. I assumed this season was going to be a train wreck anyways."
Given their record in the last few seasons, one of the fans demanded that they should tank.

"Kings need to blow it up hard reset sell everything doesn’t matter what u get back just sell and tank."
Another fan predicted the team to sign Westbrook.

"Yikes 😬. To say Keegan Murray has been a disappointment for the Kings has been a understatement 👀 🧐. This should lead to a Russell Westbrook signing soon 👀 🧐."
Meanwhile, a fan said that the team would not win more than 40 games in the season.

"Kings are cursed. They're gonna win 35-41 games and not make the playoffs...again."
"One of the fans reacted to the post with a Russell Westbrook GIF.

Sacramento Kings have a tough schedule in the first month with Keegan Murray out

With a new roster, Sacramento was expected to have a fairly good season. However, with Keegan Murray's injury and their first month schedule, the trouble might mount early for them in the season.

Between Oct. 22 and Nov. 28, Sacramento will play defending champions OKC Thunder, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets, three times each. During the same timeline, they will also play Luka Doncic's LA Lakers, San Antonio Spurs and the Golden State Warriors.

With Zach LaVine, Dennis Schröder, Domantas Sabonis and DeMar DeRozan, Sacramento has an impactful roster to compete this season. But the absence of Keegan Murray will impact them on both ends.

Murray, who has averaged in double-digits in all three seasons of his career, is an important part of their offense. He is also perhaps the best defender on the team. With him out of the lineup, Sacramento could have a very slow start to the 2025-26 season.

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Sacramento Kings Nation! You can check out the latest Sacramento Kings Schedule and dive into the Kings Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

