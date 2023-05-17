"This man isn't serious" - Ja Morant ChatGPT apology claim sparks hilarious memefest online

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies finally released a statement more than two days after he was suspended from team-related activities. Morant went viral on Saturday after a video of him brandishing a gun during an Instagram Live surfaced.

The NBA has started an investigation on Morant's most recent incident, which is his second gun-related issue in less than three months. The Grizzlies superstar apologized for his actions and wanted everyone to know that he's trying his best to be better.

"I know I've disappointed a lot of people who have supported me," Morant said through ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. "This is a journey, and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I'm committed to continuing to work on myself."

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Ja Morant statement: "I know I've disappointed a lot of people who have supported me. This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I'm committed to continuing to work on myself."

However, fans were not having it with Ja Morant's apology. They dismissed his statement, as it was already his second gun-related incident caught on Instagram. It was also his sixth gun-related issue that started last year with the alleged fight with a 17-year-old. One fan on Twitter even said:

"This man isn't serious."

Some fans also think that Morant or his representatives used ChatGPT to compose his apology. Twitter user @FeelLikeDrew posted a screenshot showing ChatGPT giving the same statement as Morant.

Some fans also think that Morant or his representatives used ChatGPT to compose his apology. Twitter user @FeelLikeDrew posted a screenshot showing ChatGPT giving the same statement as Morant.

Did Ja Morant really use ChatGPT?

It should be noted that it can't be confirmed if Morant or his representatives used ChatGPT for his apology. Nevertheless, fans on Twitter roasted the Grizzlies guard with hilarious memes and comments.

Here are some of the best of the bunch:

Adam Silver comments on Ja Morant's recent gun incident

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies

NBA commissioner Adam Silver was in Chicago on Tuesday for the NBA Draft Lottery.

ESPN's Malika Andrews asked Silver about Ja Morant's second gun-related video that went viral online. Silver was shocked and explained that the league is already investigating the incident.

"Honestly, I was shocked when I saw this weekend that video," Silver said. "Now, we're in the process of investigating it, and we'll figure out exactly what happened to the best we can. The video is a bit grainy and all that, but I'm assuming the worst."

Morant is reportedly facing a lengthy suspension, as it's his second gun-related issue in the last three months. He was suspended for eight games in March, but the NBA could give him a much more harsh punishment.

Some experts believe that his suspension could reach double-digits, possibly 25 games. Morant will be entering his fifth season in the league, with his rookie max contract worth around $231 million about to kick in.

