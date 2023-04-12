"This team has embraced the villain role" - Skip Bayless likens NBA team to Bad Boy Pistons

The Memphis Grizzlies will square off against the LA Lakers in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs. The team finished the regular season with 51 wins, good enough for the second seed in the Western Conference.

While the Grizzlies have had impressive performances on the floor, their behavior off the floor has been quite problematic. Due to this, analyst Skip Bayless recently compared them to the Bad Boys Pistons.

As many older basketball fans may recall, Detroit had a very physical team that was able to stop many opposing players, including Michael Jordan. Thanks to their physicality, the Pistons won back-to-back championships in 1989 and 1990.

The Memphis Grizzlies are the NBA's villains

The Grit-and-Grind era in Memphis is over. The era resulted in seven consecutive playoff appearances from 2011 to 2017, including the Western Conference finals matchup against the San Antonio Spurs in 2013.

While the current roster is not as physical and tough as the squad led by Mike Conley, Tony Allen, Zach Randolph and others, Skip Bayless compared them to the Bad Boys Pistons. The NBA analyst brought up the Memphis Grizzlies on the latest episode of "Undisputed."

"This team has embraced the villain role," Bayless said. "This team wants to be sort of the modern day equivalent of the Bad Boys Pistons."

The Bad Boys Pistons made the NBA Finals three times, winning twice. During their deep playoff runs, they defeated Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls three times.

Bayless primarily brought up Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks, two players who have been controversial lately. Morant is one of the league's best players, yet he missed eight eight games after being suspended for flashing a gun.

The Memphis Grizzlies superstar has worked on rehabilitating his image ever since. He'll get a chance to redeem himself in front of Grizzlies fans against the LA Lakers. The first game of the series will be played on Sunday at 3 p.m. Eastern.

Brooks and Morant have been controversial for the Memphis Grizzlies. (Image via Getty Images)

Dillon Brooks has also been controversial. The Memphis Grizzlies swingman has been very outspoken and has taunted many of his opponents during the regular season. This trend will likely continue in the playoffs.

"Dillon Brooks has especially embraced the villain role, and he's trying to talk it before he walks it," Skip Bayless said. "He's out there ... taking shots, calling out the opposition. He's putting himself on blast."

Brooks has already made it clear that the Grizzlies are not afraid to face the Lakers. In fact, he appreciates the opportunity to knock LeBron James out in the first round of the playoffs.

