Tristan Thompson's ex Khloe Kardashian reveals NSFW advice from mother Kris Jenner after unsuccessful first date that left her 'mortified'

Khloe Kardashian has also been known for dating several NBA players including Tristan Thompson and James Harden. She was even married to former LA Lakers player Lamar Odom. However, dating an NBA player hasn't been as smooth for the reality TV star as it might seem from the outside.

Ad

In an episode of her eponymous podcast 'Khloe in Wonderland', Kardashian revealed that she had been on a date or two with an NBA player and he wasn't calling her back. However, it was her mother Kris Jenner's NSFW advice that left her mortified.

Narrating the incident, Khloe revealed that her mother Kris Jenner was eavesdropping on her conversation and inquired about the matter. However, when she told her mother about the situation, Kris blatantly said that he wasn't calling her because she hadn't offered him oral s*x.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"'What are you guys talking about, girls?' And we're like, 'Oh, just this guy won't call me back.' She's like, 'How many dates did you go on?' I'm like, 'Just like one or two.'

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"And she's like, 'Well, did you give him a BJ?' And I go, 'What?’ And she goes, 'Did you give him a BJ?' I go, 'I went on, like, one or two dates with him. No.' And she goes, 'Well, that’s why he’s not calling you back.'"

Ad

Ad

Khloe Kardashian was previously married to Lakers star Lamar Odom. The former couple got married in September 2009, just a month after meeting each other. The couple divorced in 2015.

She started dating Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson in 2016. However, the former couple broke up in 2019 after cheating allegations against Thompson.

Tristan Thompson's ex Khloe Kardashian opens up about taking children to Cavaliers game

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship has been a bit messy. Despite the cheating scandal and the Cavs star welcoming a child with another woman in 2021, Khloe decided to have a second child with Thompson in 2022.

Ad

Despite the drama, she has also maintained a good co-parenting relationship with the NBA player, which is one of the reasons she wanted to take her children to watch their father play in Cleveland last year. However, she was struck with anxiety about the outside noise.

In an episode of 'The Kardashians' on Feb. 20, Khloe Kardashian revealed that she was anxious to sit courtside because she feared the public reaction. However, she said that she ended up enjoying the experience with her kids.

Ad

"I did have a lot of anxiety about going—more for the public's reaction, which is so lame to say," Khloe said. "My family, my circle, they know that Tristan and I, we’re not together, but it's sad that I had a lot of anxiety because of outside noise."

"It was such a great experience for my kids. They were so happy."

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have two children together; daughter True and son Tatum.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Cavaliers Nation! You can check out the latest Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule and dive into the Cavaliers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.