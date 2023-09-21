Tyreek Hill hilariously offers free advice to Paul George who seeks EA Sports help about Madden sign in troubles 

While waiting for the new season to begin, LA Clippers wingman Paul George has been taking time to play video games. In his message to EA Sports on the social media platform X, he was asking for help with his game.

Fans got into the message trying to help George as well and even Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill came to his aid.

"Play me that's all the help you need," said Hill.

The Miami Dolphins WR has one of the highest ratings in Madden 23 with 97 overall and the only NFL wide receivers above him were DaVante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders and Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams.

George replied back to Hill saying that he would do so once he gets his account fixed.

"Man, I can't sign into my account smh otherwise run that s*** bro! Lol." replied George.

The NFL just concluded Week 2 of the 2023-24 season and the Miami Dolphins are one of nine teams that enjoy an unblemished record of 2-0. The Florida-based football team is considered one of the dark horse teams to win the Super Bowl this season.

Meanwhile, the Clippers are expected to have a better season with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook all healthy to start the year. In the 2022-23 NBA season, they finished 5th in the NBA Western Conference standings and got eliminated by the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs.

In the 2022-23 season, PG13 has one of his healthiest years playing 56 games and averaging 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Paul George is one of the NBA players that are known to enjoy video games

The 33-year-old Paul George has always been known to be an avid gamer. Aside from playing Madden games, he also has been seen streaming on Twitch playing Call of Duty. PG13 is also one of the players that had a sneaker with the PS5 colorway.

Outside of COD, Paul George has been endorsing the game Fortnite and also loves to play Destiny 2, and the NBA 2k series.

Aside from George, other known NBA gamers include Gordon Hayward, Jeremy Lin, Karl-Anthony Towns, Joel Embiid, Josh Hart, Ben Simmons and De'Aaron Fox