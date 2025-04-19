Tyrese Haliburton’s girlfriend Jade Jones serves luxe look with $6,540 bag in powerful 4-word message before Pacers vs Bucks clash

Tyrese Haliburton and his Indiana Pacers are ready to take on the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference first round. The Pacers star guard's girlfriend, Jade Jones, took a unique approach to show her support for her favorite team.

On Friday, she posted a luxurious mirror on Instagram. Jones wore a pair of green knee-length boots, a denim skirt and a T-shirt with special text themed in Pacers colors.

"Indy is back," the text on the T-shirt read.

"what the shirt says!!!!!!✨," Jones captioned.

However, it was her $6,540 crossbody bag from Chanel (per Vestiaire Collective) that stood out.

Indiana had an excellent regular season, finishing with a 50-32 record. The No. 4-seeded Pacers will take on the No. 5-seeded Bucks on Saturday.

Last season, Indiana reached the Eastern Conference finals but was defeated by the Boston Celtics. With a better campaign and standing, expectations on the team are bigger, which Haliburton also believes is the case.

The Pacers star has championship expectations for his team.

"This year I think we have real expectations to do something special as a group and when I say something special, I mean a championship," Haliburton said on Tuesday, via the Indianapolis Star.

Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend Jade Jones celebrates their 6th anniversary with an emotional message

Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones have been together since 2019, when they were in college. While Haliburton was a basketball star at Iowa State University, Jones was part of the Cyclones' cheerleading squad.

On Thursday, the couple celebrated their sixth anniversary, and Jones made sure she poured her heart out for her longtime boyfriend. In an emotional post on Instagram, she wrote a love-filled, long message for Haliburton, calling him her best friend.

"6 whole years of loving you 🩷 Every single day you continue to amaze me!!" Jones started. "You make this world shine so incredibly bright and I’m so lucky to spend life by your side. You are so special to me, our love is one in a million- My best friend forever & ever!! I love you 🫶🏼🥹," Jones captioned.

Through cheers and tears, Jones has supported Haliburton. She often sits courtside cheering him and his team. Jones previously accompanied Haliburton to Paris when he was part of the Olympic team.

