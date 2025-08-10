  • home icon
  "UNC getting married" - Alex Caruso's Thunder teammates Isiah Hartenstein, Lu Dort and more react to teammate's big personal moment

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 10, 2025 21:47 GMT
Alex Caruso
Alex Caruso's Thunder teammates reacted t[Picture Credit: IG/@haleighcaruso]

Alex Caruso married his longtime girlfriend, Haleigh Broucher, this weekend. The OKC Thunder guard's special day saw attendance from his NBA teammates, like Isiah Hartenstein, Lu Dort and their families.

Hartenstein and his wife, Kourtney Kellar, provided some highlights from the big event on their social media posts. Hartenstein posted a video from the night on his Instagram Story.

The video showed Caruso sharing a light moment with one of his close friends, and then the camera turned to Lu Dort, who wore a black blazer over a white shirt and signaled towards the camera.

"UNC getting married," Hartenstein wrote in the caption.
[Credit: IG/@ipjh55]

Jaylin Williams was also present at the wedding with his longtime girlfriend, Alanna Harris. Chet Holmgren, Branden Carlson and his girlfriend were also present.

Dort posted the video of the newlywed on his Instagram Story and captioned it with a two-word reaction.

"Yeah Unc," he wrote.
[Credit: IG/@jaylinwilliams]

Carlson also congratulated the couple with a message on his Instagram Story.

[Credot: IG/@branden_carlson35]
[Credot: IG/@branden_carlson35]

According to Yahoo Sports, Alex Caruso and Haleigh Broucher have been dating since they were students at Texas A&M University. However, it took them a few years to go public with their relationship in 2022.

The couple got engaged just a year ago, in August 2024. The two-time NBA champion proposed to her on a beachside. Later that day, Broucher posted the wholesome video with a heartwarming caption.

"Yes in every lifetime."

Isiah Hartenstein's wife, Kourtney Kellar, showers love on newlywed Alex Caruso and Haleigh Broucher

Isiah Hartenstein's wife, Kourtney Kellar, made a wholesome post on her social media after attending Alex Caruso and Haleigh Broucher's wedding. After the big night, Kellar posted a series of pictures on her Instagram with a message for the couple.

Kellar wore a black dress and posted a picture with her NBA star husband. She also shared a video of Caruso and Broucher feeding cake to each other.

"Congrats to the Carusos! 💍✨ A beautiful night celebrating a beautiful couple. Thanks so much for letting us be a part of your special night 🤍," she wrote in the caption.
The bride also commented on the post.

"❤️ ahh, thanks so much for celebrating with us!! What a year," she wrote.
"Also you’re PERFECTION 🔥," Broucher wrote in another comment.

Caruso's Bulls teammate Zach LaVine's wife, Hunter LaVine, also commented on the post with a heart emoji.

"You are perfect," Hunter LaVine wrote in another comment.

Isiah Hartenstein posted a hilarious comment on the post, complaining about his wife not showcasing his photography skills.

"My photography skills didn’t make the dump smh," he wrote.
Comments on the post

This may be Alex Caruso's best year yet, winning his second NBA title and marrying the love of his life.

Edited by Alvin Amansec
