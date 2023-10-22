Victor Wembanyama's top 5 plays during 2023 preseason

It is true! Victor Wembanyama is indeed a cheat code in basketball. After the last game against the Golden State Warriors, it was even more apparent that this young man is trouble. The 2023 draft number 1 pick scored 19 points, four rebounds and five blocks in the game against Stephen Curry and the Warriors.

Moreover, before entering the contest against the Warriors, Wembanyama was averaging 19.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.0 steal per game. A player as tall as 7-foot-4 just seems ridiculous and unbelievable. Throughout the season, Victor has displayed his ability to hit shots from beyond the arc, mid-range, ball handling skills, block shots and dunk in fastbreaks.

His preseason was full of highlights and with that skillset and height, it does make sense. However, here are five plays from the San Antonio Spurs rookie star that stood out in the preseason.

Top 10 plays from Victor Wembanyama in 2023-24 preseason

#1 Dunk on Thomas Bryant

This dunk is perhaps the most brutal one of this preseason. Why Victor is a cheat code, Thomas Bryant’s expression is enough to tell. After receiving a pass in the paint in the early third quarter, Wembanyama took one dribble and dunked it on big man Bryant.

Even Bryant couldn’t believe that a 19-year-old casually dunked him with his left hand.

# 2 A guard-like play against the Miami Heat

Victor is an unprecedented player of his kind. The league hasn’t seen a 7-foot player with that versatility before. His dribble is off the charts, and it was on full display against the Miami Heat. Wembanyama poses a threat, unlike other big men.

Watch - 4:20

He can play like the traditional big man and also create his own shots at 7-foot-4, which makes him unstoppable. Against the Heat, Wemby received the ball, crossed between the legs and made a stepback fadeaway jumper over the defender.

# 3 Fastbreak dunk against OKC

So far, Webanyama hasn't shown himself as a flashy player. When it comes to plays, he is more like Tim Duncan. Job done, get back on defense. But this dunk against the Oklahoma City Thunder has all the aesthetics of a great dunk.

Watch - 1:04

After the Thunder's turnover in the first quarter, Wembanyama received a pass in the fastbreak. He took a flight and threw down a thunderous dunk on the other end.

#4 Block on Klay Thompson and fastbreak dunk

This is one of the plays that shows the versatility of Webanyama on the defense. Even when he is not involved in the play, he has the ability to switch and block shots.

Watch- 1:16

In the first quarter, Kevon Looney passed the ball to Klay Thompson, who was coming off-screen. Thompson was on the three-point line, and Wemby was over seven feet away from him. However, he immediately switched to open Thompson and blocked the shot mid-air.

Wembanyama ran in transition and dunked the ball on the other end. It really seemed like Wembanyama was toying with the Warriors.

#5 Block on Andrew Wiggins and three-point

After his second block on Thompson, Wembanyama's third block came against Andrew Wiggins in the midway of the first quarter itself. Wiggins was defended by the big man on the baseline. Wiggins crossed Wembanyama and attempted a jumper. Anybody would have thought of it as a bad idea. Victor blocked the shot, ran in transition, got a pass from Jeremy Sochan and made the shot from top of the key.

Watch - 1:55

The plays against Thompson and Wiggins are a testament to Wembanyama's rich bag. He is excellent at reading defense and even better at recovering it. On a given night, he has all the qualities of being dangerous on both ends of the floor.