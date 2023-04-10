Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes: Detroit, San Antonio and Houston in prime position for 7'4" Frenchman

For this year's NBA Draft, all eyes will be on Victor Wembanyama and the team that eventually lands the 7'4" Frenchman.

For NBA teams that are in "rebuild" mode, this process usually starts before the regular season begins. General managers will trade away assets, such as players and picks, in exchange for higher draft picks and light contracts.

According to ESPN, all three of the following teams have a 14% chance of landing Victor Wembanyama.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1 - Detriot Pistons

Let's start with the Detroit Pistons (17-65). The Pistons are 15th in the Eastern Conference standings with the worst regular season record in the entire league.

Be that as it may, the Pistons host some of the brightest young players within their core in Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren and Killian Hayes.

If the Pistons land Victor Wembanyama, not only will they get an upgrade in the forward position due to his size and skillset, but the team will also be attracting a strong market for players to consider signing with in the offseason.

#2 - Houston Rockets

The second team that ESPN listed to land Victor Wembanyama is the Houston Rockets. The Rockets (22-60) are 14th in the Western Conference standings and are tied with the San Antonio Spurs as the team with the second-worst regular season record.

Similar to the Pistons, the Rockets also have some promising young talent on their roster from Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr., Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr. and Kenyon Martin Jr.

By adding Wembanyama to that roster, the Rockets will have a fortified unit in the forward position as he bolsters their depth and can act as a tandem with either Sengun or Smith Jr.

#3 - San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs (22-60) also tied with the Rockets for the second-worst record in the NBA. The Spurs are 15th in the Western Conference standings.

The Spurs have players on their roster with some upside to them from Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Zach Collins and Devonte Graham. If the Spurs somehow land Wembanyama, not only will he instantly be the best player and the face of the franchise, the Spurs will also be receiving a player that can provide a much-needed culture change.

The Spurs were considered one of the most consistent and prime examples of a well-run organization before Kawhi Leonard's departure. Landing Wembanyama could put them back on the map for the foreseeable future.

NBA sleeper teams to acquire Victor Wembanyama

Aside from the Pistons, Rockets and Spurs, the Charlotte Hornets and the Portland Trail Blazers should not be slept on as potential landing spots for Wembanyama.

The Charlotte Hornets (27-55) are 14th in the Eastern Conference standings with the third-worst regular season record in the league. ESPN listed them with a 12.5% chance to land Wembanyama.

Charlotte has not had the best of experiences. Michael Jordan is in the process of selling his shares of the franchise after 13 years of ownership and consistently disappointing seasons in his tenure. Landing Victor Wembanyama could be their big break.

The 7'4" Frenchman would make an interesting pairing alongside LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre Jr. and PJ Washington.

The Portland Trail Blazers (33-49) are 13th in the Western Conference standings with the fourth-worst regular season record in the NBA. ESPN listed them with a 10.5% chance to land Wembanyama.

Portland has missed the playoffs for two straight seasons now while only making it as far as the Western Conference Finals once in Damian Lillard's career. If Portland somehow lands Victor Wembanyama, it could be interesting to see how things will develop in Portland as pairing him, alongside Lillard, Simons, Grant and Nurkic is something to keep an eye on.

The 2023 NBA Draft will happen on June 22, 2023 but the Draft Lottery will be on May 16, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes