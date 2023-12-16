“Wanna act like an IG model”: Fans react as Ayesha Curry poses in a bikini while enjoying lavish Jamaica getaway

Ayesha Curry, the wife of Stephen Curry, has been living her best life. She's a TV personality and made her name among the best businesswomen in America. She has been keeping herself busy being a mother and taking care of her business. Amidst that, Ayesha took a vacation to Jamaica recently.

In her latest IG post, Ayesha shared some pictures of herself and the beautiful scenery of her ancestral land. She captioned her post, “Grounding” with a Jamaican flag next to it.

It was nice to see Ayesha taking some time off from her tiring responsibility and focusing on herself. However, some fans on social media did not like her posing like an Instagram model.

Fans criticized her for her bikini pictures.

“Bro I know you’re at a beach, but it doesn’t seem like you like covering up these days lol,” he wrote.

Another user reacted, “Your husband got enough money, but you still wanna act like a ig model.”

Ayesha herself is a businesswoman and can afford to take herself to Jamaica. Alluding to the Draymond Green incident that left Green suspended indefinitely, one of the users said that Steph needed her at home.

“Bro Steph need you at home. Dray trippin,” he wrote.

Another one wrote, “It seems like you’re not Ayesha enough recently.”

“Where’s Steph at ?” wrote a user perhaps not knowing that Curry is playing basketball for the Golden State Warriors.

However, there were some who encouraged and congratulated Ayesha for a good vacation. Reminding her that she had mentioned it to Steph before, one of the fans wrote:

“Well you did tell Steph you wanted to go to Jamaica when you guys did your self care facial video…here we are.”

Another fan wrote:

“I felt so bad for SC at the interview the other day. He is a winner. You are his lucky lady.”

Previously, Ayesha hadsaid that she has Jamaican blood in her. Her mother, her aunts and her grandmother were all born in Jamaica.

Steph and Ayesha Curry spilled the secret to their successful marriage

Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry have been married for over a decade and one of the most powerful couples in the NBA. While Steph has made his name in the basketball world, Ayesha has made her name in TV and is one of the biggest entrepreneurs in America.

Ayesha and Steph have been dating since 2008 and have known each other since 2003. It appears like they really know how to keep things spicy and interesting between themselves.

Last year, the power couple, in an interview with Zuri Hall of Access Hollywood spilled the secret to their married life.

"For us, it's just not forgetting to date each other, make the time to get dressed up and go out and do all the things," Ayesha said. "That's what keeps it spicy."

"I'm just hanging out and admiring you, and seeing how beautiful she looks. If you keep it spicy like that then I think that's how we got 10 years and hopefully 10 years more," Steph said.

The couple met each other at a church when they were teenagers in North Carolina. When Steph and Ayesha met in Los Angeles in 2008, soon after, they started dating.

While Ayesha was trying to make her mark in the modeling business, Steph was attending the ESPY Awards. He was drafted the next year in the 2009 NBA Draft.