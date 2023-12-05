Watch: 7'6" Tacko Fall absolutely annihilates 6'3" player with brutal slam in Chinese league

Tacko Fall was perhaps the most loved bench player in the NBA before he chose to play for the Xinjiang Flying Tigers in China. After being waived by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2022, Fall played in the G-League before he took his talent to China. In a recent video by Ballislife.com on “X” (formerly Twitter), Fall dunked on a 6’3” Chinese player and it was too ruthless to watch.

In the first quarter, Fall, after setting the screen outside the three-point line, cut inside toward the basket. His guard teammate, who was being doubled on the play, made the right decision and made a dribble pass to Fall.

Fall caught the ball and dunked it on the player. Given his over 10-foot reach, Fall didn’t even jump that high. However, the defender who was in the air, trying to defend Fall, fell completely horizontal on the floor. After the staredown, Fall jogged to his defensive assignment.

Fall has a height of 7 ft 6 in with a wingspan of 8 ft 2 in and his standing stretch is 10 ft 2 in. Being a 6'3" guy and defending a guy that tall, that too in the paint, is itself a bad idea. However, the Chinese League player did try to block the dunking Fall, and the African player caught the body mid-air.

Why is Tacko Fall not in the NBA?

If it were in the hands of the fans, Tacko Fall would still be in the NBA. He was that loved, especially by the Boston Celtics fans. However, the Senegalese's luck ran out trying to maintain his position in the league.

Fall has the height and the talent that should ultimately get him a place on an NBA team. However, in a league where outside shooting, strength and agility have started to matter more than ever, Fall couldn’t survive the demand.

Fall has the height, but he doesn't have the agility and athleticism that could either make him a great defensive or offensive force. During his stint in the NBA, he played for the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers. He averaged 2.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.2 assists and 0.8 blocks per game.

Despite being a physical specimen, Fall didn’t have many moves in his bag to score in a league like the NBA. Neither did he have the ability to defend multiple positions when given defensive assignments. Eventually, the lack of production from him led to his being out of the league.