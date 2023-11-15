WATCH: Ausar Thompson unleashes thumping slam dunk on Clint Capela

Ausar Thompson of the Detroit Pistons is one of the best rookies in the league four weeks into the 2023-24 NBA season. Thompson has been playing great for the Pistons despite the team's lack of success. He added a highlight to his reel on Tuesday night when he posterized Clint Capela of the Atlanta Hawks.

The Pistons were down by two points with around nine minutes left in the third quarter. Cade Cunningham grabbed the rebound and quickly passed it to Thompson, who ran for the fastbreak. He drove straight to the basket as Hawks players got lazy on defense.

Clint Capela was able to recover as Thompson jumped up, but he was too late to block the dunk attempt. The result was a poster dunk for the No. 5 pick in this year's draft. The Pistons bench loved the slam so much that they had to jump out of their seats.

Here's the video of Thompson's poster jam on Capela:

Ausar Thompson was averaging 11.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game heading into Tuesday's NBA In-Season Tournament matchup with the Atlanta Hawks. Thompson is struggling with his shot, which was one of his weaknesses highlighted in the draft.

However, he is doing much more on both ends of the floor. He provides energy and knows how to position himself alongside a playmaker like Cade Cunningham. He also thrives on the defensive end, disrupting passing lanes and blocking shots with help from lengthy arms. He can even lock up perimeter players already and would only improve as the season progresses.

Monty Williams explains Ausar Thompson's playing time

Ausar Thompson and Monty Williams of the Detroit Pistons

Ausar Thompson is averaging just 31.8 minutes per game, which frustrates some members of the Detroit Pistons fanbase. Thompson has had a great effect on both ends of the floor and looks like a pillar of the franchise already.

Pistons head coach Monty Williams explained recently on their official website why Thompson is not getting more playing time.

"I told him I trust him because of the work he puts in," Williams said. "He doesn't run from any situation. Sometimes I get too far ahead when I put too much on his plate, so expanding him right now is not at the forefront because he does have a lot on his plate."

Thompson will likely have more responsibility if Williams finally gives him the full reins later this season. With the Pistons heading to possibly another losing season, it would be wise to give Thompson all the minutes he can handle to further develop his game.

