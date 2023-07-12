Watch: Bronny James spotted partying with USC basketball team

Building good team chemistry isn't easy, which is why it's important for Bronny James to have a chance to hang out with other athletes at the University of Southern California. The USC signee was seen enjoying a good time with some of the school's basketball players.

A video posted on Instagram showing Bronny partying with his fellow college athletes quickly gained views. The person who posted the video was Evan Mobley, the third pick in the 2021 NBA draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers and former USC standout.

Watch the video below to see how Bronny has been spending his free time with some of the university's athletes.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Overtime @overtime Immaculate vibes at this USC team dinner 🤩 @USC_Hoops (via emobley15/IG) Immaculate vibes at this USC team dinner 🤩 @USC_Hoops (via emobley15/IG) https://t.co/ypqEWl14Qw

It looks like Bronny is having a great time with the other USC recruits. James even showed off his singing skills, which weren't all terrible.

You might also be interested in reading this: LeBron James' son Bronny James and Shaq's son Shareef O'Neal denied entry

USC is a great place for Bronny James

Fans are excited to see what Bronny James has to offer on the court for the USC Trojans. He'll get to develop his on-court skills in an excellent program.

The Trojans have produced some of the top young players in the past few seasons. One of their most notable players is Evan Mobley. He just finished his sophomore season for the Cavs, where he helped the team return to the postseason while averaging 16.2 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks.

Another player who attended USC is Onyeka Okongwu, who was drafted in 2020. Okongwu has slowly improved into a solid backup center for Clint Capela as they try to make things work with the Atlanta Hawks. The 6-foot-8 center averaged 9.9 ppg, 7.2 rpg and 1.3 bpg while only playing around 23 minutes a game.

Lastly, Kevin Porter Jr. also went to USC and has been stellar in the NBA. Porter finished his fourth year in the league last season with stellar numbers as the Houston Rocket's primary ball handler. He increased his production for Houston last season, averaging 19.2 ppg.

Bronny takes on the responsibility to become the next star for the Trojans next season. All eyes are on him to perform well and have a stellar season to increase his stock for the 2024 draft.

With the past players of USC keeping an eye on Bronny, it looks like he's bound to do great things for the team.

Also read: In Photos: Latest viral picture shows Bronny James on a "date' with a new girl amid his rumored relationship with Peyton Gelfuso

Poll : 0 votes