Watch: Bryce James balls out against Dominique Wilkins's son and the Georgia Stars

Bryce James showed out at an AAU basketball game in Las Vegas, teaming up with Kiyan Anthony to take on Dominique Wilkins' son, Jacob. It was an even contest between Strive For Greatness and the Georgia Stars.

With Carmelo Anthony in attendance, Kiyan led the way for SFG with 22 points. LeBron James' second son added 11 points as they defeated Jacob Wilkins and the Georgia Stars 70-66 to improve their record to 3-0.

Bryce was hitting fadeaway shots, showing off his good shooting touch. He was also driving to the basket with ease and making the right plays. Kiyan's vertical has improved and even caught an alley-oop slam, while Jacob inherited the hops from his father.

Here's the video showcasing the highlights of Bryce James, Kiyan Anthony and Jacob Wilkins:

Who is Jacob Wilkins?

Jacob Wilkins (Photo: Jacob Wilkins/Instagram)

Jacob Wilkins is the youngest son of Hall of Fame forward Dominique Wilkins. He's also the only child of Dominique with his second wife Robin. He currently plays for Parkview High School in Lilburn, Georgia, and is part of the 2025 recruiting class.

According to his scouting reports, Jacob stands at 6-foot-8 and weighs around 165 pounds. He plays small forward, has great length and athleticism, and has the same hops as his father. He already has offers from top basketball programs such as Georgia, Alabama, Cincinnati and Indiana.

It should be noted that Jacob's father went to Georgia. In an interview with Jamie Shaw of On3, Jacob gave his thoughts about the Bulldogs' basketball program.

"I know their program is good, and they put players in good situations," Jacob said. "They have good off-the-court relationships with their players. They like how my skillset fits what they're trying to do and how I can play inside and out. I saw how hard the team went in practice. That was memorable for me. They practiced like it was their last time playing."

Bryce James also part of 2025 recruiting class

Bryce James during Oklahoma City Thunder vs LA Lakers game.

Just like Jacob Wilkins, Bryce James is part of the 2025 recruiting class. He recently transferred from Sierra Canyon High School to Campbell Hall High School to finish his junior and senior years.

James has already developed into a really good shooter and is known for his soft touch around the rim. He currently stands at 6-foot-6 but is expected to grow taller and add more weight to his frame. He even has the potential to become a real 3-level scorer.

According to ESPN, Bryce James currently has an offer from Duquesne to play college basketball. However, he's expected to receive more offers once he approaches his senior year. NBA scouts were even present during his Peach Jam debut earlier this month.

