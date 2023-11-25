WATCH: 'Fu** Josh Giddey' chants breaks out in Boston at Lil Uzi concert after allegations of inappropriate minor relationship

Josh Giddey has been in the headlines after a fan alleged that he is dating an underage girl. NBA fans are stunned and, at the same time, intrigued by what is going on with the young Australian who plays for the OKC Thunder.

Since the news broke out, the night before Thanksgiving, Giddey's alleged actions have drawn a lot of negative reactions.

A video emerged where a group of fans attending a Lil Uzi concert in Boston, Massachusets, can be seen showing their disgust at Giddey.

"F**k Josh Giddey," the fans can be seen chanting repeatedly in unison.

The girl in question has been identified as Livv Cook and she has boasted to have intercourse with the OKC Thunder guard. However, the allegations against Giddey have not been proven yet.

According to Oklahoma Criminal Defense, the age of consent in the state is 16. While in Australia, it varies between 16 and 17, depending on state and territory jurisdictions. We know that Giddey is 21, however, the age of Cook is now known.

Josh Giddey declines to comment on the allegations against him

The NBA acknowledged the allegations against Josh Giddey and an investigation is underway. NBA spokesman Mike Bass has confirmed that the league is looking into the controversy, as reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Giddey was asked about the allegations during the recent Thunder practice but he refused to talk about them.

"I get the question, guys, I completely understand you guys want to know about it, but just for right now, I don't have anything to say," Giddey said.

The NBA has not put any sanction on Giddey yet as the OKC Thunder prepares for their upcoming games this week against the Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers.

Giddey is in his third year in the league, and he has been averaging 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 15 games this season. The OKC Thunder (11-4) are second in the NBA Western Conference.