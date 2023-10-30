WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo disguised as Hulk for Halloween before facing Miami Heat

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is feeling the Halloween spirits as he enters the arena wearing a kid-sized Hulk costume. Giannis is always in good spirits with his antics, ensuring he spreads positivity to everyone he encounters and sees.

Giannis was feeling "angry" as he donned an iconic superhero for Halloween. The Bucks have a game tonight against the Miami Heat at the Fiserv Forum. Watch the video below to see the seven-time All-Star and his Halloween costume.

The Bucks currently have a 1-1 record after they lost their last game against the Atlanta Hawks. In their second game of the season, Giannis did his best to try and capture the win over Atlanta. However, his new co-star, Damian Lillard, struggled to make an impact.

Antetokounmpo had 26 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists, while Lillard registered six points, four rebounds, and five assists. He shot 2-12 in the field, including a 2-8 shooting from beyond the arc.

Milwaukee is looking to bounce back after that loss.

Lillard commented on his chemistry with Giannis Antetokounmpo

There were tons of questions following their loss against the Hawks last night. Lillard decided to share the learning process of his on-court chemistry with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"We're still learning each other. It's a process of when I do have a start like this or have a game like this, how do I find it without holding onto the ball?" Lillard said. "Or in the past I would search sometimes, but I don't have to, so it's where do I find those moments and those opportunities to get myself going so I can be a positive out there? That's part of the process. It's just our second game."

Giannis also mentioned that the season is still young and they have a ton of time to learn about each other on the court.

"It's game two. It's very, very early. We're still figuring ourselves out. We're figuring out what works. We're figuring out what we are good at, what we are not good at," Giannis said.

For tonight's game against the Heat, the two stars are expected to step up, especially Lillard. Miami was the team that was rumored to be going after Dame before Milwaukee appeared from out of nowhere.

