Watch: Michael Jordan serenaded with goat noises while strolling around in Italy

Michael Jordan has been traveling around the world and enjoying life away from basketball after selling his majority stake with the Charlotte Hornets. He was just recently seen in Italy taking a vacation while fans flocked around him.

In a viral video, the six-time NBA champion is walking around Italy wearing a black shirt, brown knee-high shorts and a white hat. Fans, meanwhile, made a lot of goat noises.

In just a few months, Michael Jordan profited $2.25 billion after selling his majority stake of the Charlotte Hornets, which he bought in 2010 worth $275 million. In his free time, the 10-time NBA scoring champion has been known to enjoy the golf course and take occasional trips to Europe.

Jordan brought his "Catch 23" fishing boat and competed in the White Marlin Open on Aug. 7-11 in Ocean City, Maryland. Fishing has been Jordan's therapy for his competitiveness and teaches him patience.

"I would have never thought I would get on a boat and go fishing, but the combination of patience and trying to catch a fish, trying to be patient," Jordan said. "It's not gonna happen. You can't make it happen. You just got to be ready when it does happen."

Michael Jordan remains silent on his son's engagement with Larsa Pippen

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen were the best duo in the 1990s as they propelled the Chicago Bulls to six NBA championships with two three-peats. They are linked again decades later in a bizarre twist of events defying any basketball fan's wildest dreams.

Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa, has been dating Jordan's son, Marcus, and both are engaged to each other.

Michael Jordan was shot on video showing his disapproval of his son's relationship with Larsa. With the engagement news, he has not given any word or reaction on what he thinks.

Even with the father's disapproval, Marcus Jordan doesn't seem to care and has celebrated the engagement with Larsa showing off the ring on her finger.

