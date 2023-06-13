Create

Watch: Michael Porter Jr. shows some magic and finishes a tough layup in Game 5 of NBA Finals

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Jun 13, 2023 02:50 GMT
2023 NBA Finals - Game Five
Michael Porter Jr. of the Denver Nuggets against the Miami Heat.

Michael Porter Jr. showed up in Game 5 of the NBA Finals after struggling all series long for the Denver Nuggets. Porter showed off his skills in the third quarter to give the Nuggets a boost against the Miami Heat.

With about two minutes left in the third quarter, Nikola Jokic stripped the ball from Jimmy Butler. Porter recovered the rock and went coast-to-coast against two Heat players. He started his magic show with an incredible behind-the-back dribble on Duncan Robinson.

The 24-year-old forward then finished it off with a tough layup against Caleb Martin. The bucket tied the game at 62, with the Miami Heat taking a one-point lead at the end of the third quarter.

Here's the video of Porter's incredible move and finish:

What a play by Michael Porter Jr 🔥 https://t.co/EFfNOLfZM9

Also Read: "My two sons are just starting to get into soccer" - Erik Spoelstra excited about Lionel Messi's arrival in Miami

Watch this space for more as the story continues to develop.

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...