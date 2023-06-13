Watch: Michael Porter Jr. shows some magic and finishes a tough layup in Game 5 of NBA Finals

Michael Porter Jr. showed up in Game 5 of the NBA Finals after struggling all series long for the Denver Nuggets. Porter showed off his skills in the third quarter to give the Nuggets a boost against the Miami Heat.

With about two minutes left in the third quarter, Nikola Jokic stripped the ball from Jimmy Butler. Porter recovered the rock and went coast-to-coast against two Heat players. He started his magic show with an incredible behind-the-back dribble on Duncan Robinson.

The 24-year-old forward then finished it off with a tough layup against Caleb Martin. The bucket tied the game at 62, with the Miami Heat taking a one-point lead at the end of the third quarter.

Here's the video of Porter's incredible move and finish:

Ahn Fire Digital @AhnFireDigital What a play by Michael Porter Jr What a play by Michael Porter Jr 🔥 https://t.co/EFfNOLfZM9

