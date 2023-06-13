Watch: Nikola Jokic and Denver Nuggets go wild in the locker room after winning their first NBA title

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets celebrated their first NBA championship in style. Just like past champions, the Nuggets wasted a ton of champagne in the locker room. Jokic appeared to have the time of his life, as he finally led Denver to a title.

On Monday's game at the Ball Arena in Denver, the Nuggets struggled from beyond the arc as the Miami Heat had the lead at halftime. The Western Conference champs pushed through to make it close at the end of the third quarter.

It went down to the wire in the fourth quarter with Jimmy Butler looking like he got his power backs. However, Jokic and the Nuggets were too much in the end, as they pulled off a 94-89 win. "The Joker" was named NBA Finals MVP as Denver ended a 47-year championship drought.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's the video of the Nuggets' celebrations in the locker room after the trophy presentation:

Here's the video of Nikola Jokic drinking champagne while giving off funny dad energy at a party:

Also Read: "I had to put myself first" - Hailey Van Lith opens up after transfer to national champions LSU from Louisville

Nikola Jokic wins NBA Finals MVP

Nikola Jokic is the 2023 NBA Finals MVP.

Nikola Jokic might have lost the league MVP to Joel Embiid but won the 2023 NBA Finals MVP. Jokic deserved to win the trophy after leading the Denver Nuggets to their first NBA championship.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver noted that it's the first time the NBA Finals MVP trophy was awarded since Bill Russell's death. Silver had a perfect message saying that Russell would be smiling down at Jokic and the Nuggets, as a center won the award.

Jokic became the first player in NBA history to lead in total points, rebounds and assists in the same postseason. He averaged 30.2 points, 14.0 rebounds and 7.2 assists in five games in the NBA Finals.

Also Read: Who is YesJulz? Influencer issues statement on 2014 LeBron James affair claim, sparks hilarious reactions online

Miami Heat should not be ashamed of losing to Denver Nuggets in NBA Finals

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat at the 2023 NBA Finals - Game Five

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat should not be ashamed of what they accomplished this season. Nobody expected them to move past the first round, but they made the NBA Finals in one of the most spectacular postseason runs ever.

The Heat were the No. 8 seed, as they finished off the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in five games. They beat the New York Knicks in the second round and needed seven games to see off the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

However, the Denver Nuggets were a totally different team. Nikola Jokic might be the best player in the world, and the Nuggets could be the most complete team in the league. They didn't really have a great NBA Finals series but still won in five games.

Also Read: How old is Matteo Nash? Steve Nash and Jason Richardson memes erupt amid viral claim

Poll : 0 votes