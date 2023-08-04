Watch: Shannon Sharpe drops $100,000 on rare Dodge Challenger Hellcat amidst rumors of joining ESPN

Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe recently flaunted his new car by sharing its arrival on Twitter.

"Meet 'Black Ghost,'" Sharpe said, "Due to @Dodge announcing their Last Call for all Hellcats. I decided to get me a special one. This edition is called 'Black Ghost,' it is an 807hp Supercharged V8 with limited production of only 300. Make that 299, because I got me 1!"

#blackghost… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… pic.twitter.com/Vw6GE4cPfC Meet “Black Ghost” 🖤🖤 Due to @Dodge announcing their Last Call for all Hellcats. I decided to get me a special one. This edition is called “Black Ghost” it is an 807hp Supercharged V8 with limited production of only 300. Make that 299, because I got me 1!

The Dodge Challenger Hellcat, also called "Black Ghost," has a limited production of 300 with Shannon Sharpe snatching one for himself.

Amidst major staff reconstruction in ESPN, there have been rumors circulating around regarding Sharpe joining the famous sports network.

With his knowledge and expertise on football, along with his takes on other sports such as basketball, Shannon Sharpe would be a great asset on ESPN.

Before the rumors started, Sharpe was part of FS1's "Undisputed" for seven years alongside co-host Skip Bayless who has remained on the show. Interestingly enough, Skip Bayless was also a host on ESPN's "First Take" and even played a role in the inclusion of Stephen A. Smith as a host.

Bayless and Smith would dabble in each other's takes starting from 2012 until 2016.

However, when Bayless moved to "Undisputed," his dynamic with Shannon Sharpe was not always smooth. There has also been a number of rumors going around that the relationship between the two hosts became too tense.

According to the New York Post's Ryan Glasspiegel, Sharpe wanted to have a voice when it came to topic selections per segment, which was never always the case.

There was also an incident that occurred after Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during a game as Skip Bayless questioned the NFL's decision to suspend the game.

"No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of the game - but how?" Bayless said. This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome ... which suddenly seems so irrelevant."

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game - but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome ... which suddenly seems so irrelevant.

The following day, Sharpe started the segment off by talking about the severity of Hamlin's injury, coming from a former NFL player like himself. As Sharpe talked about how he was affected by the injury and his disagreement with what Bayless tweeted, he then requested the tweet to be deleted by his co-host.

Bayless retaliated and was firm in his decision to let the tweet stand. Shannon Sharpe responded and did not mince any words.

"I cannot even get through a monologue without you interrupting me ... I didn't want yesterday to get into a situation where Damar Hamlin was the issue," Sharpe said. "We should've been talking about him and not getting into your tweet. That was what I was going to do, but you can't even let me finish my open monologue."

It was only one of the many instances wherein the debates got too heated and even personal for the two "Undisputed" hosts.

Stephen A. Smith offers a subtle update regarding the arrival of Shannon Sharpe on ESPN's "First Take"

According to Alex Diaz from THE U.S. Sun, Smith was asked regarding the ongoing rumor of Sharpe joining ESPN's "First Take."

"You'll find out in a few weeks," Smith said. "Shannon Sharpe is a tremendous talent. He's a friend of mine, our friendship is growing. He's an incredible talent."

Indeed, the prospect of Shannon Sharpe being paired with Stephen A. Smith on "First Take" has generated significant interest among fans and viewers. Sharpe's dynamic and outspoken personality, combined with Smith's fiery debating style, would undoubtedly make for compelling television

