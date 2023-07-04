Watch: Tre Mann hits a stunning poster dunk at the California Classic

Tre Mann opened the 2023 NBA Summer League at Salt Lake City, Utah with a monster poster dunk. Mann had no regard for Utah Jazz two-way player Micah Potter, who had no chance of stopping the Kodak moment.

With about four minutes left in the second quarter, Mann stole an inbound pass from Potter. He then took off from just inside the paint to rise up and meet the Jazz big man at the top.

Mann glided through the air before putting the hammer down. There were a lot of oohs and aahs from the crowd, while the OKC Thunder bench went wild. The slam gave the Thunder a 14-point lead.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's the video of Mann's monster jam:

Also Read: "Moriah Mills just got offered ultimate slam dunk deal" - $1 million offer for Zion Williamson's sex tape by adult website has NBA fans in shambles

Tre Mann, Jalen Williams leads OKC Thunder to win

Tre Mann of the OKC Thunder

The OKC Thunder were not messing around at the 2023 NBA Summer League. They sent all of their top young players to Salt Lake City, including Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Jaylin Williams and Tre Mann.

Jalen led the way for the Thunder in their 95-85 win over the Utah Jazz. He had 21 points, four rebounds and two assists, while Mann added 20 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Jaylin also had a huge game with eight points and 13 rebounds.

However, it was Holmgren, last year's No. 2 pick, who stole the show on the first day of the Summer League. He put up 15 points, nine rebounds, two assists and four blocks. He also played 29 minutes, which is a good sign that he's more than ready for next season.

Also Read: "Enough Twitter for me today" - Jalen Green and Josh Christopher video goes viral, sparks hilarious reactions online

Tre Mann already among the best backup point guards in the NBA

Tre Mann of the OKC Thunder

The OKC Thunder selected Tre Mann out of Florida with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft. Mann established himself as one of the best backup point guards in the league last season.

With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey as the starters for the Thunder, Mann knows that his role will be off the bench. He averaged 7.7 points and 1.8 assists in 67 games last season.

The Thunder almost made it to the playoffs last season despite their very young core. They are expected to make the next step and possibly qualify directly for the postseason.

Also Read: Who is Kyrie Irving's agent, Shetellia Riley Irving? Taking a closer look at 1st black woman agent to complete an NBA contract

Poll : 0 votes