Watch: Victor Wembanyama steals alley-oop from his own teammate

The top pick from this year's draft, Victor Wembanyama, is looking to bounce back from his average performance in his first NBA game. This time, he's making sure that he's getting everything to count, even if it has to result in him dunking on his own teammate.

The San Antonio Spurs are taking on the Houston Rockets, following their loss against one of their Texas rivals, the Dallas Mavericks. Wemby is the talk of the town and he's aware of the noise surrounding him. During the first quarter against the Rockets, he caught a lob pass from Keldon Johnson, which was probably intended for Jeremy Sochan.

Thanks to Wemby's length, he caught the pass, causing him to dunk on Sochan. Watch the sequence below to see the hilarious play.

"Victor [Wembanyama] dunking on his own teammates," NBA wrote on X.

In his first official NBA game, against the Mavericks, Wembanyama had 15 points, five rebounds, and two steals. Despite his efforts to try and win the game, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving were too much to handle. Wemby also got into foul trouble early on, which held him from being aggressive on the defensive end.

The Spurs are hoping to get their first win of the season against the Rockets tonight.

Victor Wembanyama isn't letting one loss get the best of him

Fans were critical of Victor Wembanyama for failing to lead the Spurs to a win in their season opener. The French big man tried everything he could during his long-awaited debut but fell short against the much-experienced stars. Despite the criticism he's received, he is not allowing it to take over his mindset and is optimistic about the future.

"It felt surreal for a moment," Wemby said (via Sports Illustrated). "I just feel very lucky to be here. It might be frustrating, but always keeping my head up is good for my teammates. I can't show it on the court. I was just focused on being the best I could be when I stepped back on the court."

"It’s a long season. We've got other things to take care of. We’re already focused on the next game. It’s only our first regular season game together. We’re going to watch film and maybe this happened, but if we notice it on the film, the coaches and ourselves, the players will make whatever it takes to get better," he added.

The Spurs are hopeful to get their first win this season and that Wemby will eventually get his rhythm in the NBA. It could take a while, but as the top prospect said, it's a long season.

