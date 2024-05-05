"We would have tested your manhood quickly": Suns announcer rips JJ Redick's 'watered down' take on Michael Jordan era

JJ Redick might have stepped into troubled waters with his latest comment on the 1990s era. After receiving flak from NBA analysts and former players, the former player is being targeted by Phoenix Suns announcer Eddie Johnson.

Johnson, who played in the NBA in the 1980s and '90s, did not like Redick saying on the “Big Podcast with Shaq” last week that the '90s era was weaker.

“Lot of times we are comparing eras. I'll say this with Michael Jordan … during his heyday, six teams were added to the NBA. There were 90 players added to the NBA. Does that not water down? I am not talking playoffs by the way … you are not telling me that the league for a little bit is gonna be a little watered down?”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Johnson took exception to JJ Redick’s comments.

“So says a guy who was 6 years old when the 90’s started! We would have tested your manhood quickly! If anything you would have been relegated to serving water to the veterans until you manned up. Analytic brain would have ran you out the league in the 90’s,” Johnson tweeted.

Expand Tweet

JJ Redick remarked on why the eras should not be compared and a reply to former players saying that the league has become soft since the '90s era.

Udonis Haslem calls out JJ Redick for his hot take on Michael Jordan era

It wasn't just Eddie Johnson and ESPN's Stephen A. Smith who slammed JJ Redick for his hot take on the 1990s era. In reply to Redick, former Miami Heat player Udonis Haslem, who began his career in 2003-04, said that all those '90s players that the league added were also professional basketball players.

"You're still getting NBA players," Haslem said. "You weren't getting 90 civilians. You were still bringing in guys that had skill sets and NBA talent. So, you can say today, we got the two-way contracts where guys go to the G league and come in. So, does that mean the league watered down now?"

The three-time NBA champion also made a hilarious remark about the physicality of modern basketball.

"The game was far more physical back in the day than it is today," Haslem said. "You could foul out for having bad breath today."

The modern NBA being more focused on offense than defense is a reality. However, what also cannot be refuted is that the previous generation is stuck with its style of play and the change isn’t mostly welcomed by them.

In fairness to the modern NBA, the '90s and previous eras didn’t see the best player getting doubled and tripled on defense. With the same logic, the modern players who are highly skilled would have scored easily in a one-on-one play.