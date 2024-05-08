"Wear that s**t": Draya Michele goes on a raving spree for Zendaya, Tyla and Kendall Jenner's Met Gala look 2024

Houston Rockets superstar, Jalen Green’s girlfriend, Draya Michele was all praise for the likes of Zendaya, Tyla and Kendall Jenner on Instagram.

The three celebrities were part of an expansive and glamorous invite list for this year's Met Gala. Held every year at The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York, the event sees the elite class show up in iconic getups.

This year, Draya Michele seemed especially impressed with the likes of Zendaya, Tyla and Kendall Jenner, who all got separate stories from her on Instagram. This year’s Met Gala theme was ‘Garden of Time'.

It included South African singer and songwriter Tyla’s beautiful mermaid dress made out of sand, signifying the sands of time. Michele shared a post in which Tyla explained her dress, and jotted down the following caption:

“This was perfect.”

Draya Michele on Instagram (Image via Draya Michele, Instagram)

Moving on, Draya Michele also posted a special story for Kylie Jenner, who impressed audiences with Alexander McQueen’s fall 1999 looks for Givenchy haute couture. Michele was especially impressed with the fitting of Jenner’s dress:

“My fav.. I also heard it’s archived and she wasn’t allowed to tailor it. If so baby.. Wear that shit. Fit like a glove!”

Finally, Michele also posted a story for none other than Dune star Zendaya, who sported a humongous long black gown along with a hat. Michele posted the following caption for Zendaya:

“I don’t count her in the running. It’s never fair. She is just it. That’s it.”

Hence, Michele found a range of aspects praiseworthy about the three stars!

Zendaya, Tyla, and Kylie Jenner stand out with their getups at the 2024 Met Gala

The Met Gala in itself saw a range of stellar celebrities joining in, with Zendaya herself being a part of the co-chair for the event. Alongside Zendaya, host Anna Wintour was joined by the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, and Bad Bunny as the co-chairs for this year’s event.

However, the uniqueness of the dresses sported by the three female celebrities stood out the most. Tyla, for example, sported a dress created by the Balmain team of designers.

The body-hugging dress was made out of three different types of sands, mixed with micro-crystal studs in order to give the dress a glittering look. The 22-year-old also showed up to the event with a Balmain hourglass clutch, which also stood out.

Moving on, Zendaya wore three dresses at the event, all created in collaboration with long-term stylist, Law Roach. The first one, a blue-green gown with a net mesh and an elaborate hat, was created by noted designer John Galliano, inspired by a 1999 Dior dress.

She then walked the carpet again in a 1996 dress from John Galliano's Givenchy era. Finally, the actress changed into a glittering white gown, this one custom-made by Celia Kritharioti.

Regardless, as Draya Michele’s Instagram spree suggests, it is clear that fans are going to remember this year’s events and the range of outfits on offer for a long time.