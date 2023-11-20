What is Chris Paul's HBCU Tip-Off Classic? Looking at Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame player's 2-day tournament

The Chris Paul Family Foundation and Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced the third annual circuit of two Historically Black College and University (HBCU) events, the HBCU Tip-Off and Challenge, presented by the AEA Foundation.

Chris Paul has actively supported HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) for years now. In 2019, the Chris Paul Family Foundation and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced their collaboration to start the HBCU Tip-Off and Challenge.

The event shows off four historically black colleges and universities from across the country. The members include Morehouse College, Virginia Union University, West Virginia State University, and Winston-Salem State University. The tip-off is commenced in November every year.

Paul has continued to do philanthropy work for a very long time and currently serves on Joe Biden’s advisory board of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Chris Paul has executive-produced "Why Not Us: North Carolina Central Basketball," "Why Not Us: Southern Dance" on ESPN+ and "Why Not Us: FAMU Football." His sports programs aim to help students pursue careers in the sports industry.

To encourage students to vote last election, Paul launched HBCU voting initiatives. He partnered with Sour Patch Kids and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to provide $1 million over the next five years for HBCU students.

This year HBCU Tip-Off was held at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on Nov. 18-19. The HBCU Challenge is scheduled to be held Dec. 16-17 at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

On Saturday, November 18, Cheyney faced Virginia Union at 5:30 p.m. ET. At 8:00 PM ET, the Tuskegee faced Winston-Salem State. On Nov. 19, at 6:00 p.m. ET, the Consolation and at 8:30 p.m. ET, the Championship game is scheduled.

Chris Paul shuts down Chet Holmgren

Chris Paul might be small but he certainly isn’t weak at any level. In a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Golden State Warriors veteran was caught on an island with rookie Chet Holmgren.

With over nine minutes remaining on the clock, Holmgren received the ball in the paint. He tried to overpower Paul in the post, however, after multiple bumps the OKC big man gave up. He eventually passed the ball to keep the possession alive.

Paul is a seven All-NBA defensive first-team player and perhaps Holmgren should have thought about it twice. For now, he got his lesson and next time he faces Paul in the paint, he might want to try something different.