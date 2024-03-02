What happened to Anthony Edwards? Closer look at why the 2x All-Star left game against Sacramento Kings (March 1)

Anthony Edwards left the Minnesota Timberwolves game on Friday against the Sacramento Kings. Edwards played 11 minutes before exiting the arena at halftime and was ruled out for the remainder of the game due to personal reasons. What happened to the Timberwolves superstar?

According to multiple reports, Edwards was permitted to leave the game because his girlfriend Jeanine Robel was about to give birth. The couple recently had a baby shower and were both very excited to welcome their child.

Edwards and Robel already have a name for their baby, with the initials A.J.E. captioned on their baby shower video on Instagram. The celebration happened in a hotel somewhere in Minnesota and was attended by several Timberwolves players such as Karl-Anthony Towns, Mike Conley, Kyle Anderson and Luka Garza.

Anthony Edwards played 11 minutes in the first half and finished with 11 points, two rebounds and two assists. Edwards was questionable before the game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury on Tuesday against the San Antonio Spurs, but returned in the second half.

Edwards had 34 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals in the win over the Spurs. His ankle looked fine the next night as he played in the second game of a back-to-back. He had another 34-point night in the victory against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are trying to stay ahead of the OKC Thunder in the Western Conference standings. However, Edwards being present for his baby's birth is more important than anything basketball-related.

Who is Anthony Edwards' girlfriend?

Anthony Edwards has been dating Jeanine Robel since January 2023 when he dedicated the Minnesota Timberwolves' win over the Houston Rockets to her. Edwards made their relationship public after the game and she has been very supportive of his career.

Robel is 29 years old, which means she is at least nine years older than Edwards. She was born in the United States and grew up in a Christian household. There's no public record of Robel's current work, but she's being described as a social media influencer. She has been posting images of her baby bump recently.

The influencer was also in a previous relationship with rapper Chief Keef and they had one son together. She recently went viral after an old video of Edwards was dug up during the sensitive issue with model Paige Jordae.

Nevertheless, Edwards and Robel got through the controversy and welcomed their newborn baby on March 1.

