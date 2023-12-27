What happened to Dillon Brooks? Latest injury update for Rockets guard as he exits game vs Pacers (Dec. 26)

Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks’ night against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday was cut short after he suffered what was ruled a right abdominal oblique strain.

He suffered the injury after he made a layup against Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton, who he taunted after.

Watch the play before the injury below:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Brooks played 22 minutes before he left the floor, chalking up nine points, an assist, a rebound and a block.

The Rockets went on to lose the game, 123-117 in the end.

Haliburton had a double-double of 33 points and 10 assists to lead the Pacers to the victory. He was backstopped by Myles Turner’s 18 points.

For Houston, it was Alperen Sengun who top-scored with 30 points to go along with 16 rebounds. Fred VanVleet, meanwhile, had 18 points and nine assists.

The Rockets play the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

Dillon Brooks is in his first year with the Rockets after signing a four-year, $80-million deal in the offseason. He is currently averaging 13.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 31 minutes for the Rockets (15-13), who are currently in eighth in the Western Conference.

Dillon Brooks says Grizzlies dropped the ball by not re-signing him

Before joining the Houston Rockets in the offseason, Dillon Brooks helped make the Memphis Grizzlies a competitive team in the six years he was with the team. He believes that his former squad dropped the ball by not re-signing him.

And Brooks made sure the Grizzlies realized that when he played his first game back in Memphis on Dec. 15, where he scored 24 of his 26 points in the second half as the Rockets beat the home team, 103-96.

Part of his total point output was a dagger 3-pointer with 40 seconds left that put the game away for Houston.

Following the game, Brooks made his sentiments known about not being re-signed by the Grizzlies:

"I never want to lose to Memphis ever in my career. Regardless of how we get it. I don't care if I have 20 or zero points — I want to win every time we play Memphis, just to let them know they made a mistake."

He, however, was quick to say that the Memphis community will always have a special place in his heart:

"It felt like I was right back home. This means a lot to me, seeing all of the evolution of myself. I loved being here."

In the years he was with the Grizzlies, 27-year-old Dillon Brooks averaged 14.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 29 minutes. He was a steady presence on the defensive end, earning a spot in the NBA All-Defensive Second Team last season.