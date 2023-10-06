What happened to Rodney McGruder? Looking at Warriors latest signing feared to miss preseason opener against Lakers

The new member of the Golden State Warriors, Rodney McGruder, will miss the preseason opener against the LA Lakers on October 7. This is because the veteran journeyman is in concussion protocol, causing him to miss the game against the Lakers.

McGruder was recently signed by the Warriors to complete their roster. Together with him, Rudy Gay and a few other players were added to the team. According to reports, the seven-year veteran is in a camp competition and could be part of the team's final roster if he performs well.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Last season, McGruder played for the Detroit Pistons and appeared for 32 games. He averaged 5.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 0.9 assists for the Pistons. Now, he has a real shot at becoming part of a contending team with Golden State.

LeBron James will also not be playing in their season opener as he and the Lakers will try to manage his minutes.

You might also be interested in reading this: Warriors reportedly sign Rodney McGruder, who Klay Thompson once predicted would "be out of the league"

Draymond Green once went on a rant about Rodney McGruder

Rodney McGruder isn't a big-time player in the NBA, which means he won't be getting any attention. However, in 2021, it wasn't just Klay Thompson who had to share some thoughts about the veteran journeyman. Draymond Green joined in on the fun and talked about the player.

It was after a season game between the Pistons and the Warriors. That was the same game that Thompson talked about McGruder's future in the league. During the post-game interview, Green suddenly had words for the veteran player.

"I don't know. I was in the locker room." Green said. "But apparently, he was taking up for Wayne Ellington. When the f**k did Rodney McGruder become the tough guy? I don't know, man; everybody in the league tough these days... Walking over there talking s**t like he a tough guy. Get the hell outta here. F**king tough guy Rodney.

Expand Tweet

Now, all three will be playing for one team, and it looks like McGruder doesn't feel sour about it. So far, he has kept quiet about the matter.