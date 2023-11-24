What happened to Tyreke Jamir Evans? What is he doing now? Exploring his current whereabouts

It has been four and a half years since Tyreke Jamir Evans last played in the NBA. Back in May 2019, the league sanctioned Evans for violating the anti-drug program. The former No.4 pick of the 2009 draft was suspended indefinitely and hasn't played in the league since.

In February 2022, the league lifted his suspension, but no team has pursued him since then.

"The NBA and the National Basketball Players Associated today granted the request of Tyreke Evans to be reinstated as an NBA player after Evans was dismissed and disqualified from the league on May 17, 2019 for testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NBA/NBPA anti-drug program," the league said in a statement, via Yahoo Sports.

Expand Tweet

Tyreke Jamir Evans attempted a return to the league in March 2022, playing for the Indiana Pacers' G-League team, but was waived a week after he joined.

Since then, he has spent his career between Puerto Rico and Venezuela, playing for the Indios de Mayaguez (2022-23) and Broncos de Caracas (2023 - present), respectively.

Which teams did Tyreke Jamir Evans play for in the NBA?

Tyreke Jamir Evans moved to the NBA in 2009 as the fourth overall pick in the NBA draft and was selected by the Sacramento Kings.

He spent four years with the Kings (2009-2013), having a key role in the squad. He won the Rookie of the Year award and was named in the All-Rookie Team for the 2009-10 season.

In 2013, he moved to the New Orleans Pelicans, where he stayed for three and a half years before the Pelicans traded him to Sacramento in February 2017 for his second stint with the franchise.

He didn't stay long with Sacramento and moved to the Memphis Grizzlies in the summer of 2017. A year later, he joined the Indiana Pacers, where he played just one season, as the NBA disqualified him in mid-May of 2019 after Evans 'tested positive for a prohibited substance.'

After his suspension was lifted, he attempted a return to the league, but aside from the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers, he didn't attract significant interest from other teams.

During the summer, Tyreke Jamir Evans reportedly attracted interest from EuroLeague teams and considered a move to Europe. However, things didn't proceed, and he eventually moved to Venezuela.

Evans has appeared in 594 games in his 11 seasons in the NBA and averaged 15.7 ppg, 4.6 rpg and 4.8 apg, on 44.0 percent from the field and 32.3 percent from three.