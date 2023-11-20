Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans: Prediction and betting tips | November 20, 2023

The Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans matchup is one of the nine games prepared by the NBA for November 20. This is the first time that both teams meet this year and they split their season series last year to 2-2. The Sacramento Kings have won the last two matchups.

The Sacramento Kings are 4th in the NBA Western Conference with their record at 8-4. They are now on a six-game winning streak and their most recent victory was against the Dallas Mavericks with a final score of 129-113.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans lost their most recent matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The team has only won twice in their last seven games and they carry a 6-7 record.

Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans game will take place at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana on November 20.

The television broadcast of NBCSCA and BSN begins at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time. NBA League Pass subscribers have the luxury of choosing between the TV broadcasts and watching it through an online live stream.

Moneyline: Kings (+120) vs Pelicans (+100)

Spread: Kings -1.0 (-110) vs +1.0 Pelicans (-110)

Total (O/U): Kings (u237.5) vs Pelicans (o237.5)

Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans: Preview

The New Orleans Pelicans have a total of five players on their injury list. 'Questionable' to play is Matt Ryan while Larry Nance Jr. won't be back until early December.

Trey Muphy II and Jose Alvarado are closer to their return to the roster as they are expected to return by late November while CJ McCollum is 'out indefinitely' after suffering a collapsed lung.

The Sacramento Kings have marked shooter Kevin Huerter as 'questionable' for this upcoming game. Alex Len is still nursing an ankle injury and won't be back until mid-January while there is no definite timeline on Trey Lyles' return to the roster.

Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted lineups

With Kevin Huerter out, Chris Duarte has been starting at shooting guard alongside De'Aaron Fox. Domantas Sabonis gets to start at center with Harrison Barnes and Keegan Muray at forward.

Dyson Daniels is the starting point guard while CJ McCollum is out with an injury. Jordan Hawkins also gets to start at guard while Jonas Valanciounas is a lock at center. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram round up the starting five.

Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans: Betting tips

De'Aaron Fox is getting the NBA prop of 28.5 points and got to break that three times in the last five games. He should break the mark in this upcoming game against the Pelicans.

For the Pelicans, Zion Williamson is at 24.5 at the NBA props and he has gone over only once in the past five games. With the way he has been struggling, the safe pick is for Williamson to go under.

Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans: Prediction

The Sacramento Kings are quite tricky on the total as they are 50% going over and under for the past six games. Meanwhile, the Pelicans have gone over thrice for the past four games. Both teams are tricky and that is why we see the total to be under.

These teams are evenly matched and with only one point on the spread, this game will most probably go over.