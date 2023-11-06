What is the main cause of Pneumothorax? What we know about lung disease ailing CJ McCollum

New Orleans Pelicans star guard CJ McCollum is dealing with a lung injury and is expected to miss some time in order to recover. As the team announced on Sunday, McCollum has a small pneumothorax and will undergo further medical tests to determine its severity and how long he will stay out of action.

The Pelicans didn't provide an update on how the injury occurred, but there are a few causes that can lead to pneumothorax.

According to Penn Medicine, "collapsed lung can be caused by an injury to the lung. Injuries can include a gunshot or knife wound to the chest, rib fracture, or certain medical procedures. Lung diseases, like asthma, can also increase the chance of getting a collapsed lung.

"In some cases, a collapsed lung is caused by air blisters of the lung (blebs) that break open, sending air into the space around the lung. This can result from air pressure changes such as when scuba diving or traveling to a high altitude."

This is the second time that CJ McCollum is dealing with such an injury. He had to battle pneumothorax back in December 2021 when he was playing for the Portland Trail Blazers.

The star guard had to remain out of action for five to six weeks to fully recover and returned in mid-January after missing 18 games. The Blazers sent him to the Pelicans prior to the February deadline.

An update on CJ McCollum's condition and a return timetable should be announced by the franchise within the next couple of days.

Injury woes continue for the Pelicans after CJ McCollum's lung disease

The New Orleans Pelicans have made a decent start to the season despite their injury woes. They are currently fourth in the West with a 4-2 record and travel to Colorado on Monday to take on the reigning champions Denver Nuggets.

Since the start of the regular season, New Orleans doesn't have a full roster available, missing key players due to injuries.

Jose Alvarado (right ankle sprain), Naji Marshall (right knee contusion) and Trey Murphy (left meniscus) haven't played at all this year. Meanwhile, star forward Brandon Ingram has played in half of the Pelicans' games so far due to tendinitis in his right knee. Fortunately for New Orleans, he made his return to the lineup on Saturday's blowout home loss to the Atlanta Hawks (123-105).

That said, the Pelicans hope CJ McCollum will not miss significant time with pneumothorax and will be able to return soon. McCollum has appeared in all six games so far, averaging 21.7 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 5.7 apg and 1.5 spg.