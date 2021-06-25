When does the 2021 NBA Free Agency start?

The 2021 NBA free agency will have some notable free agents, with the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and DeMar DeRozan having the option of testing the market. The list was going to be longer, but Giannis Antentokoumpo and Paul George, along with a couple of other star names, signed extensions with their respective teams.

With the NBA season close to reaching its business end, franchisees have already started planning for 2021 NBA free agency. Hence, fans will be curious to know as to when the 2021 NBA free agency starts.

Disclosing the details related to 2021 NBA free agency and notable free agents

The 2021 NBA free agency will begin on 2nd of August at 6 p.m. ET. Teams will be allowed to contact free agents and negotiate potential deals from this period onwards. There will be a moratorium period from 3rd of August until 6th of August at 12:01 p.m. ET, during which the signings can be made.

The 2021 NBA free agency will have a longer moratorium period than last year, which began on November 20th and ended on the 22nd.

Teams across the league have a multitude of options going into the 2021 NBA free agency. Some notable names (apart from the aforementioned stars) include veteran point guard Mike Conley, power forward John Collins and Cleveland Cavaliers big Jarrett Allen.

There are players who have raised their stock considerably during the course of 2021 NBA playoffs, and will likely command handsome contracts in the 2021 free agency. Phoenix Suns' Cameron Payne has lit up the postseason, putting in some convincing performances game after game. He is an unrestricted free agent, and it won't be a surprise if teams offer Payne is on the wishlist of several franchises.

Brooklyn Nets' veteran forward Jeff Green, Dallas Mavericks' shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. and LA Clippers' Reggie Jackson have also been in stupendous form throughout the 2021 NBA playoffs. The trio are unrestricted free agents, and it will be intriguing to see whether they re-sign with their teams or move elsewhere for a bigger pay-day.

