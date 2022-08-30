"When you really break down the history of the game, all of them is top 12 of all time" - Former MIP winner leaves out LeBron James out of all-time starting 5, includes Michael Jordan

LeBron James is one of the biggest NBA stars in history and Jalen Rose didn't include him in his all-time starting five. Even fans who do not consider James the greatest of all time, respectfully include the four-time champion on their all-time list.

Former NBA player Jalen Rose shared his all-time starting five on the show Courtside Club with Rachel DeMita.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



Magic Johnson

Isiah Thomas

Michael Jordan

Larry Bird

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar



ahnfiredigital.com/nba/jalen-rose… Jalen Rose's all-time starting 5:Magic JohnsonIsiah ThomasMichael JordanLarry BirdKareem Abdul-Jabbar Jalen Rose's all-time starting 5:Magic JohnsonIsiah ThomasMichael JordanLarry BirdKareem Abdul-Jabbarahnfiredigital.com/nba/jalen-rose…

Rose's list is respectable and he has adapted to the modern trend of positionless basketball. All of the players that he included are champions and legends. The 2000 Most Improved Player winner's list consists of: Isiah Thomas, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Larry Bird and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

His list is interesting since he put both Magic and Thomas, who are both facilitators and are effective when they run the offense. But as great as his list is, he left the LA Lakers star out of the mix.

"You can hate me and, or hate my list. But when you really break down the history of the game, all of them is top 12 of all time." Rose said after he revealed his list.

"When you talk about the best players of all time, you ultimately start to talk about who's the GOAT. And when you talk about GOAT, the first word is 'greatest.' That means, achieved more than somebody else."

"You don't necessarily even need to watch them play to acknowledge that what Michael Jordan just solely on the court is greater."

LeBron James is on his way to becoming the greatest of all-time, and his longevity has helped him greatly

Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James is entering his 20th NBA season and he looks stronger than ever. LeBron's longevity is something to be acknowledged and not underestimated.

Playing for 20 seasons is a remarkable feat. Usually, whether a player is a star or not, the decline starts in their 15th year and they can't recover from it. For LeBron James, it's been the opposite. He's entering his 20th season this year. The 18-time All-Star's longevity has helped him break and set records throughout the entire league.

In the upcoming 2022-23 season, he's expected to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record. A record that no other player has come close to breaking. In the past, Karl Malone was the only player to get close to the record, but was 2,000 points short. The scoring record isn't the only thing that would help LeBron James achieve GOAT status.

LeBron James isn't satisfied and it looks like he's out to break almost all of the all-time records.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arnav Kholkar