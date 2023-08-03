Where did Damian Lillard go to college? Looking at 7x All-Star's pre-NBA career 

Entering his 12th season in the NBA, Damian Lillard remains one of the elite scorers in the league with his shotmaking ability as a three-level scorer.

Last season Lillard averaged 32.2 points per game (46.3% shooting, including 37.1% from the 3-point range) as he continues to increase his level of production each season.

Lillard, a 7x All-Star, attended college at Weber State as part of the Wildcats Basketball Team. He joined them in 2008 and averaged 11.5 ppg (43.4% shooting, including 37.4% from the 3-point range) and decided to remain in college instead of declaring immediately for the draft.

During his freshman year, Lillard was named the Big Sky Freshman of the Year and first-team All-Big Sky. The Big Sky Conference is associated with the NCAA's Division I as an athletic conference for amateur athletes in college.

In his sophomore year, Lillard was named the Big Sky Player of the Year. He was setting himself up for a promising third year at Weber State but got sidelined due to a foot injury. As each season went by with Weber State, Damian Lillard continued to improve his craft, increasing his scoring and improving his feel for the game.

In his last season in college, Lillard averaged 24.5 ppg (46.7% shooting, including 40.9% from the 3-point range), 5.0 rpg and 4.0 apg. To end his collegiate career, Damian Lillard won his second Big Sky Player of the Year and was a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award.

Lillard had an impressive career at Weber State, as he's the second-leading scorer in the university's history and fifth in Big Sky's history. He went on to declare for the 2012 NBA Draft, where he was selected sixth overall by the Portland Trail Blazers.

Damian Lillard promised his mother that he would finish his college degree

After skipping his senior year at Weber State to declare for the draft, Damian Lillard received his college degree in professional sales degree from the College of Applied Science and Technology in 2015.

According to an Associated Press article by Kareem Copeland, Lillard made a promise to his mother that he would return to college for his senior year. In his graduation speech, he talked about the importance of education and finishing what one starts with it.

"(College is) about the experience and lot of the things that you pick up along the way," Lillard said.

"Even if it's not directly your education. ... It can be anything. I'm grateful for what I have here. Anything you start you should want to finish. Especially your education."

While the season was still ongoing and three units needed to be accomplished, the NBA superstar completed all his credits around winter time.

