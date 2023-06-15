Where is Zion Williamson from? Finding out more about the New Orleans Pelicans star

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson made a name for himself in the NBA as a force of nature. However, the young star has been a name to look out for since his high school days.

Williamson was born in Salisbury, North Carolina. Considering that was born in the Tar Heel country, it was surprising that the young forward opted to go to Duke for his collegiate career.

Williamson spent a lot of his early basketball career around North and South Carolina. Having gone to Spartanburg Day School in Spartanburg, South Carolina, for his high school education, he made a name for himself in the competitive basketball circuit.

He had a lot of success with the team early in his high school career, even leading them to a South Carolina Independent School Association state championship appearance. However, this was just the beginning for him.

He burst onto the scene in his junior and senior years as his highlight mixtapes drew attention from players and fans all over the world. Williamson would routinely erupt for 45-50 point games and put on some showstopping performances for the crowds in attendance.

Needless to say, this drew an immense amount of attention towards him. With several college scouts attempting to lure him, Williamson was on the right track. However, the youngster had his mind set on playing for Duke under Mike Krzyzewski.

Although his stint at Duke was short, Williamson made a lasting impact. While also going as the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Williamson has certainly done a lot to make his hometown of Salisbury proud.

Zion Williamson mixed up in controversy

Zion Williamson has been a trending figure in the media for all the wrong reasons. After missing a large part of the season, the New Orleans Pelicans star drew attention to himself for his off-court activities.

Among the heat and criticism he's been facing for his health, Williamson now sees more backlash for his supposed relationship with adult film star Moriah Mills.

Mills recently called Williamson out on Twitter after the Pelicans star posted a picture of himself and his pregnant girlfriend. Mills, who claims to be pregnant with the player's baby has been hounding the star on social media.

With the situation having an adverse impact on Williamson's situation, the young star finds himself in deep water.

