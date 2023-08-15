Which Mavericks stars played for the Clippers and Kings? NBA Immaculate Grid Answers August 15

An all-new NBA Immaculate Grid was released on August 15. It's the 22nd puzzle for the popular trivia game based on its MLB counterpart. Tuesday's grid has a special category of players who averaged 20 or more points in a single season.

Here are the clues for the Aug. 15th edition of NBA Immaculate Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Portland Trail Blazers and Dallas Mavericks

Grid 2: Player who played for the Portland Trail Blazers and Charlotte Hornets

Grid 3: Player who played for the Portland Trail Blazers and averaged 20 or more points in a single season

Grid 4: Player who played for the LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks

Grid 5: Player who played for the LA Clippers and Charlotte Hornets

Grid 6: Player who played for the LA Clippers and averaged 20 or more points in a single season

Grid 7: Player who played for the Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks

Grid 8: Player who played for the Sacramento Kings and Charlotte Hornets

Grid 9: Player who played for the Sacramento Kings and averaged 20 or more points in a single season

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

For Tuesday's NBA Immaculate Grid, let's try to answer Grids No. 4 and 7. Which Dallas Mavericks players have also played for either the LA Clippers or the Sacramento Kings?

Rajon Rondo was mostly known for his stint with the Boston Celtics which ended in December 2014 when he was traded to the Dallas Mavericks. Rondo played just 46 games for the Mavericks before he was sent home and entered free agency in 2015.

The one-time NBA champ then signed a one-year deal for the Sacramento Kings in an effort to repair his image. It worked and he lasted in the league until the 2021-22 season. He played 21 games for the LA Clippers in the 2020-21 season. That means Rondo can be the answer for Grids 4 and 7.

Also Read: Is Kyrie Irving banned on NBA Reddit? Taking a closer look amid his support for James Harden in Daryl Morey saga

NBA Immaculate Grid alternative answers

Rajon Rondo is not the only player to suit for the Mavericks, Clippers and Kings. Other notable Mavs-Clippers players include Reggie Bullock, Doug Christie, James Donaldson, DeAndre Jordan and Boban Marjanovic.

On the other hand, players such as Vince Carter, Harrison Barnes, Seth Curry, Peja Stojakovic, Willie Caulie-Stein and Isaiah Thoms have suited up for both the Mavs and Kings during their careers.

Here's a completed NBA Immaculate Grid for Aug. 15:

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Does Stephen A. Smith have a wife? Exploring the personal life of the popular NBA analyst

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)