Which Sixers stars have played for the Hawks and Mavericks? NBA HoopGrids answers for July 22

Day 24 of the NBA Crossover Grid is out. The game has been a hit among basketball fans who are missing the actual action on the hard court.

With free agency almost going quiet, hoop aficionados are getting themselves busy trying to solve an immaculate grid.

Here’s the Crossover Grid for July 22:

Special Category #1: NBA Hall of Fame



Special Category #2: Top 3 Pick, NBA Draft



Clues to the July 22 puzzle:

Grid 1 - Player who had stints with the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers

Grid 2 - Player who had stints with the Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards

Grid 3 - Player who was a top 3 pick and played for the Hawks

Grid 4 - Player who had stints with the Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers

Grid 5 - Player who had stints with the Dallas Mavericks and Washington Wizards

Grid 6 - Player who was a top 3 pick and played for the Dallas Mavericks

Grid 7 - An Hall of Fame Inductee who played for the Philadelphia 76ers

Grid 8 - An Hall of Fame inductee who played for the Washington Wizards/Bullets

Grid 9 - An Hall of Fame inductee who was also a top 3 pick in the NBA Draft

Players who will try to solve the puzzle need to get the answers right for all nine grids. A wrong answer prevents its completion.

What are the answers for today’s NBA Crossover Grid?

For Grid 1, Paul Millsap and Mike Scott are possible answers. Millsap had four seasons with the Atlanta Hawks before playing for the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2021-22 season.

Mike Scott was with the Hawks in his first five seasons before playing his last three with the Sixers.

For Grid 2, Delon Wright and Kirk Hinrich. are possible answers. Wright played one season each for the Hawks and the Wizards. Hinrich was in Atlanta and Washington at different points in his career.

Al Horford was picked by the Atlanta Hawks No. 3 in the 2007 NBA Draft. They also grabbed Marvin Williams as the No. 2 pick in the draft two years earlier.

Here’s the completed grid for today:

The completed HoopsGrid for July 22

