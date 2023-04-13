Which is the youngest NBA team in 2022/23 season?

The OKC Thunder are currently the youngest team in the NBA, with an average age of 23.14 years. With some immense talent and potential within their young lineup, we take a closer look at the young Thunder squad.

The OKC Thunder have been the youngest team in the NBA for the past few seasons. The departure of Russell Westbrook marked the start of OKC's rebuild. Although this saw a relatively older star guard in Chris Paul coming on board for the 2019-20 season, the Thunder were primarily a young team.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's start to the 2019-20 season also saw the Thunder earn a lot of draft picks. However, it was evident that OKC were prepared to build around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the franchise's cornerstone.

Since the 2020-21 season, the Thunder have had a lot of young talent without much veteran leadership to guide them. But the organization's patience with the young squad is finally bearing fruit.

The Thunder have also been quite successful while building through the draft. With talented players such as Josh Giddey and Chet Holmgren being drafted in the last two years, the Thunder boast an impressive core for the future.

To top things off, OKC still has 10 first-round picks over the next three years itself. With a significant amount of draft capital, OKC could potentially make a play for a superstar as well.

Fighting for a playoff spot

Chet Holmgren out all year

The OKC Thunder could be in the NBA playoffs this season

While the OKC Thunder's squad has a lot of promise for the future, the young team is displaying potential for success for years to come. With a win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night, OKC is one step closer to making it to the playoffs.

The Thunder have already shocked fans by securing 10th-place in the West. After an inconsistent season, OKC made a late-surge to claim a spot in the NBA Play-In tournament.

Led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey's combined brilliance, the Thunder managed to stun the Pelicans with a 123-118 win. The win showed composure and grit.

SGA dropped 32 points, Josh Giddey chipped in 31 points and 10 assists, and the Thunder (+205 ML) narrowly escaped with a 5 point win



The Pelicans' season is officially over.



The only obstacle standing between them and the playoffs right now is the Minnesota Timberwolves team. Coming up against an extremely potent team, the Thunder will be tested once more.

