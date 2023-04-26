Who is leading the NBA playoffs 2023 in fouls? Player with most fouls explored

The NBA playoffs have been full of excitement, but the nature of foul calls continues to be questionable. With fans taking particular notice of the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets series, we took a look at who had committed the most fouls in the 2023 postseason.

When looking at the playoff leaders in personal fouls, Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert leads the way, with Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon following him. They're closely follwed by Nikola Jokic in third place and Karl-Anthony Towns in fifth.

The playoffs are a significantly more competitive atmosphere, which means defenses tighten up, and physicality is a lot more significant. It's expected that referees adapt to the circumstances. However, this has not been the case.

Most would agree that the state of officiating in the 2023 NBA playoffs has been particularly bad. The Timberwolves-Nuggets series has been a shining example of this. It's important to note that several fouls in the series were intentional, but the best defensive players on both teams have drawn a ridiculous number of fouls.

Game 5 of the series saw a ludicrous total of 48 personal fouls dished out. Among the 27 fouls assessed against Minnesota, six were given to KAT and Gobert apiece, fouling out of the game. Gordon nearly survived fouling out with five fouls.

Game 5 saw the Timberwolves-Nuggets series come to a close, with Denver winning Game 5 112-107 win to move to the semifinals.

NBA playoff action continues

The NBA playoff picture is beginning to emerge following Tuesday night's action. With afew series coming to an end, the stage is being set for the semifinals.

The Philadelphia 76ers were the first team to move on to the next round. After sweeping the Brooklyn Nets, the 76ers will enjoy some rest before facing their next opponents.

However, they're the only team in the East to have qualified for the next stage. Boston Celtics failed to close out against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, while New York Knicks and Miami Heat will have their chance to do the same on Wednesday.

In the West, Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns closed out their series in Game 5 to proceed to the next round. The LA Lakers are in a solid position to close things out on Wednesday. With the Golden State Warriors-Sacramento Kings series heating up, too, it will be interesting to see who wins the next game.

