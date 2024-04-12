Who are in the NBA Playoffs 2024? Teams & other details explored

The 2023-24 NBA season is about to end with each team having two games left in their regular season schedule. Several teams have clinched a spot in the postseason, while others are still fighting for position. Some teams have also booked their ticket to the NBA Play-In Tournament in hopes of making the playoffs.

The Denver Nuggets have clinched the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference, the right step in defending their championship. The Nuggets played like champions in the second half of the season, overtaking the OKC Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves in the standings.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics had the best record in the league for most of the season. They will have homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs, as well as the NBA Finals if they reach it.

Which East teams are in the NBA playoffs?

As mentioned above, the Boston Celtics clinched the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers have also qualified for the postseason.

Either the Philadelphia 76ers or the Miami will also advance to the playoffs. The winner of their matchup will be the No. 7 seed, while the loser waits for the winner of the other Play-In Tournament matchup.

Which West teams are in the NBA playoffs?

The Denver Nuggets secured the No. 1 seed in the West, while the Minnesota Timberwolves, OKC Thunder and LA Clippers finished in the Top 4. The Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans are also in the postseason as well.

The Phoenix Suns are likely to finish at No. 7 and will need to win their Play-In Tournament matchup to advance. The Sacramento Kings, LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors are still fighting for positioning in the final two games of the campaign.

Which teams are in the NBA Play-In Tournament?

In the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia 76ers will face off against the Miami Heat for the No. 7 seed. The loser will battle the winner of the Chicago Bulls-Atlanta Hawks matchup for a chance at finishing as the eighth seed.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors are the four Play-In Tournament teams in the Western Conference. The Suns will have homecourt advantage whoever wins the No. 8 spot. The bracket will be determined at the end of the regular season.

