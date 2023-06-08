On the heels of Zion Williamson announcing that he and his girlfriend are expecting a baby, many are wondering about Williamson's father. Information from online sources indicates that his father, Lateef Williamson, and mother split up when Zion was a young boy.

As a result, Zion was largely raised by his mom and stepfather, but his physique seemingly comes from his father. When he joined the Duke Blue Devils, ESPN included some information about Williamson's father and how he was an athlete in his own right.

"Lateef Williamson, a 6-foot-5, 260-pound defensive end who'd played for NC State briefly before academics cost him his scholarship. ... Lateef was described by one publication as “a massive defensive lineman who is said to be one of the most imposing physical specimens to come to NC State in recent years.”

It continued:

“He was a heck of an athlete for his size,” said Mike O'Cain, the former NC State coach who recruited Lateef. “He could've been a good defensive lineman. He obviously had tremendous athletic abilities.”

Looking at relationship between Zion Williamson and his father

Zion Williamson

Williamson's father isn't seen courtside at many of his son's games, and it doesn't seem like the two don't speak all too often. In 2017, Williamson took to Instagram with a Father's Day message where he thanked his step-dad for showing him the game.

At the same time, he sent a message to his biological dad, who may not have even seen his message.

"Happy Father's Day to my step dad, who has been there for me since I was 4, teaching me the game I love and showing me how to be a man. To my real dad, idk if he will see this, but happy Father's Day, always will have love for ya."

With Williamson recently revealing that he'll be a father of his own, it sounds as though some of the things his stepfather taught him about being a man will pay off.

At the same time, he's also working to return to the court after missing most of last season due to a hamstring injury that he struggled to bounce back from.

