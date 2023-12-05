Who is Zion Williamson's personal chef? Meet Christian Green

Zion Williamson's diet is crucial to his career in the NBA, which is why he chose a talented personal chef to oversee what he eats. Williamson has been the center of fat jokes, and former stars have often come at him for not being as fit as the other stars in the league.

Christian Green is the person responsible for Williamson's food intake. Chef Green was born in Many, Louisiana, and spent 15 years learning and cooking different cuisines in his hometown. He specializes in soul food and was a contestant on the fifth season of the cooking competition show, "MasterChef."

Green didn't win the competition but finished in the top five. Later, he started his catering company "Food, Fashion, Taste Catering LLC." For the 12th season of MasterChef (also known as MasterChef: Back to Win), he finished as a runner-up with Michael Silverstein.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Aside from being Williamson's chef, he's also doing service for New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport.

While competing in the 12th season, he was asked what it felt like to be invited to compete in the All-Star edition of MasterChef.

"Honestly it's really a dream come true," Chef Green said via the Pelicans Scoop. "I wouldn't have thought in a thousand years my dream would have come true. When I left Season 5 I always told myself if I ever had a chance to cook in a Masterchef kitchen again, that would be great. Just to have an opportunity to be called back to the kitchen is truly a blessing."

Expand Tweet

Also read: "Plays the game strictly on talent": Charles Barkley goes off at Zion Williamson's lack of conditioning following 2-point half vs Kings

Chef Green shared Zion Williamson's diet

Zion Williamson hasn't been in good shape during his first three seasons in the league. Even with that, the New Orleans Pelicans still believe in him and trust that he'll turn the franchise around. Last season, Williamson entered the 2022-23 campaign a bit slimmer and Chef Green shared what the star's diet was like.

"He’s very much so on a strict diet," Chef Green said. "In the morning, it’s very simple, egg whites, maybe half a cup of baked breakfast potatoes, (and) turkey sausage. (at) Midday, he may have one sandwich, with keto bread, and then for dinner, depending on the carb we may use, whether it’s sweet potatoes or we may go brown rice, I do half a cup of brown rice, and I do between eight to 12 ounces of protein and four ounces of vegetables."

It's unclear if they stuck with the diet this season, but Williamson has been healthy and fit.

Also read: Watch: Video of Zion Williamson joking about joining Bulls with team's assistant coach resurfaces