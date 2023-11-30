Why is Aaron Gordon not playing tonight against Houston Rockets? Denver Nuggets provide latest injury update (Nov. 29)

The Denver Nuggets will be without Aaron Gordon on Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets. This will be Gordon's third missed game due to injury this season, which has given the team a difficult time adjusting for the time being.

The 28-year-old power forward was listed as questionable earlier due to a right heel strain. He was downgraded and listed as out.

The Nuggets (12-6), who are on a two-game winning streak after losing five of seven games, haven't won a single game against Houston (8-7) this season, and Wednesday night will be their third matchup. The Nuggets are second in the Western Conference behind the Minnesota Timberwolves (13-4).

Denver could have some of its stars back on the floor tonight. Nikola Jokic didn't play in the last game as he dealt with lower back pain. Wednesday night, he's ready to suit up and has been cleared by the team. Jamal Murray, on the other hand, is still a game-time decision.

Murray has missed 11 straight games with a right hamstring strain. There's a chance that he'll play Wednesday night, but he could be on a minutes restriction if he suits.

Gordon has been excellent for Denver. He's averaging 13.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists. His scoring hasn't been as impressive as last season (16.3 ppg), but there's a chance that he'll pick up the pace this season.

Aaron Gordon reflects on his time in Serbia over the summer

During the summer, Aaron Gordon had the time of his life as he celebrated being an NBA champion. His celebration wasn't limited to the city of Denver as he traveled with his teammate, Nikola Jokic, over to Serbia. Every summer, the two-time MVP enjoys returning to his hometown to relax, and Gordon decided to join him this year.

Gordon had the time of his life as he celebrated and did whatever Jokic did in his comfort zone. After his trip, he reflected on the kind of summer he had.

"His routine over there, his way of life, very congruent," Gordon said. "I could see his peace. The peace of mind translates onto the court. That's what makes him such a good player.

"The food is amazing. There's huge portions. ... The architecture is beautiful. It seems like each one of the buildings is unique. ... It's very wholesome, their (real) easy way of life."

