Why was Ja Morant subpoenaed?

Ja Morant, the Memphis Grizzlies superstar, has been subpoenaed by the court in relation to a lawsuit that was filed against him earlier. According to ESPN’s Baxter Holmes, Morant has been asked to testify in court after being sued by Joshua Holloway.

Morant allegedly assaulted 17-year-old Holloway during a pickup basketball game at the player’s Memphis home in July 2022. Apart from the Grizzlies star, his friend Davonte Pack, as well as his mother and father, have also been called in as witnesses.

According to Holmes, the hearing is all set to take place from Dec. 11 through Dec. 13. Moreover, the Morant side is all set to fight against the lawsuit when they present their case on the set dates.

Morant’s lawyers will try to dismiss the case with the argument that he acted in self-defense when Holloway attacked him in the chin with the basketball.

Earlier, a stay was issued when Morant’s lawyers tried to get the case dismissed under Tennessee’s law, which states “stand your ground.” If the case moves to trial, it will begin in April 2024.

Morant is currently serving a 25-game suspension from the NBA. He was suspended after he flashed a gun in an Instagram live video. Moreover, it wasn’t the first time he had flashed a gun. He had previously done it when he was in a strip club in Denver and was eventually suspended for eight games.

Memphis Grizzlies without Ja Morant

The absence of Ja Morant is highlighted by the fallen status of the Memphis Grizzlies this season. Last season, they were one of the top teams in the league, with Morant on the roster. They made it to the playoffs but were ousted by the LA Lakers in the first round.

Without Morant, the Grizzlies are nowhere near the team they were last season. This season, they are 5-13 in their first 18 games and stand 14th in the Western Conference.

Last season, Morant averaged 26.2 points while averaging a career-high 8.1 assists per game. The Grizzlies were 51-31 in 82 games and were 2nd in the West.

Morant has established himself as one of the best and most explosive players in the league. His impact is not just unquantifiable but also shows on the box score.