Why is Kyrie Irving not playing vs Grizzlies tonight? Mavs All-Star's injury status

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd confirmed that All-Star guard Kyrie Irving will miss tonight’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. This was a last-minute decision by the coaching staff after he wasn’t included in the injury report earlier.

The Mavs have reported that Irving has suffered an ankle sprain, ruling him out of tonight’s game. Aside from the All-Star guard, there are no other players for Dallas in the injury reports.

For the Grizzlies, Ja Morant is still out as he’s serving the 25-game suspension he received from last season’s antics. Brandon Clarke remains out for the team after suffering from an Achilles tear and won’t be available for the entire season. The same goes for Steven Adams, who sprained the posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee last January. He underwent a season-ending surgery.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

In two games for Dallas, the 2016 champion has performed well and has made a significant impact. He’s currently averaging 19.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 6.0 assists for the Mavs this season.

In the game against the Brooklyn Nets, he had 17 points, seven rebounds, and six assists to help the Mavs win.

You might also be interested in reading this: Dallas Mavericks injury update: Kyrie Irving’s availability vs Memphis Grizzlies in question after foot injury

Kyrie Irving shared his frustration with his early season struggles

In the Mavericks’ first two games, Kyrie Irving has shown signs of struggle on the offensive end. He hasn’t shot the ball effectively and only makes 39% of his shots from the field. Irving’s efficiency from the three-point hasn’t been great as well, making only 16.7%.

After the win against the Nets, he shared his frustration with his shooting struggles to start the 2023-24 campaign.

"I try my best to be present and keep a seriousness about myself just to get ready," Irving said. "For me, getting my legs underneath me. This is my third game, technically. I wish I had more time in the preseason. Just trying to get in shape and get my balance underneath me. It’s just a lot of shots that I am missing short, and when you’re missing short, you just got to continue to go into the weight room, continue to do the work that got you here, and continue to trust. That's what I’ve been doing."

"There is a level of frustration, playing at home or against the San Antonio Spurs these first two games — you want to play exceptionally well and set a precedent. Again, it’s not just a me game. It’s a team sport, and my teammates are picking me up."

Fans are hopeful that the All-Star guard will start to pick up his pace soon.

Also read: “Best decision of my career” - Kyrie Irving calls out media’s role in Nets’ exit