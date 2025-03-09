"Why is he still smoking cigars": Fans erupt as Michael Jordan spotted dining with Super Bowl champ Jalen Hurts in rare sighting

Fans were all over social media after NBA legend Michael Jordan linked up with NFL star quarterback Jalen Hurts. They were spotted having dinner together recently, per Philadelphia Eagles reporter Eliott Shorr-Parks.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans flooded X (formerly Twitter) with reactions. Some questioned Hurts and Jordan for smoking cigars given the health risks they cause.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I mean why is he still smoking cigars. His endurance will be in question if it continues," one fan said.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Y’all favorite qb not smoking a cigar with mike lmao," another fan said.

Others hyped up the meeting, speculating about what the pair was discussing.

"Winners like to hang out with winners," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I hope Mike tell him we need more rings 😂," one fan commented.

"Titans linking up, love to see it!" another fan said.

One fan pointed out that the commonly nonchalant Hurts was visibly excited to sit next to Jordan.

"Happiest I’ve ever seen this guy," one fan wrote.

Besides being one of the top NFL QBs after an excellent 2024 season, Hurts is also a marketing magnet. He has broken barriers by having the first black female NFL agent to represent a player in the Super Bowl while working with huge companies such as the Jordan Brand.

Ad

After a 40-22 Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2025 Super Bowl, Hurts is on a different level on and off the field, and he doesn't seem to be stopping soon.

Jalen Hurts became second Jordan Brand athlete to win 1st championship last year

Jalen Hurts added one more championship to the Jordan Brand lineup months after Jayson Tatum won the Larry O'Brien trophy. The Philadelphia Eagles were one of the most consistent teams all season long.

Ad

While some doubted their ability to win big games, Hurts and his offensive unit led by Saquon Barkley, AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith put on a show every week until they played the big game.

Once the Super Bowl started, the Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs from start to finish, leaving no doubt that they were the best team on the field and in the league.

Tatum started to change the narrative about Jordan Brand athletes last year when he led the Boston Celtics to a 4-1 win in the 2024 NBA finals against the Dallas Mavericks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback