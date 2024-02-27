Why is Terry Rozier not playing tonight against Sacramento Kings? Latest injury update for Heat guard (February 26)

Terry Rozier has been ruled out by the Miami Heat on Monday night against the Sacramento Kings. Rozier will miss his fourth straight game due to a knee injury suffered before the NBA All-Star break. He was the Heat's top acquisition before the trade deadline.

According to the Heat's latest injury report, Rozier continues to deal with a right knee sprain. He suffered the injury on Feb. 11 against his former team, the Boston Celtics. He underwent an MRI later and was lucky to not suffer any serious damage to his right knee.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Rozier will be evaluated every week before he gets cleared to return. He's entering the third week since suffering injury, with the Heat already without players such as Josh Richardson and Tyler Herro due to shoulder and knee injuries, respectively.

When will Terry Rozier return?

Terry Rozier was the Miami Heat's main acquisition before the NBA trade deadline. The Heat traded Kyle Lowry and a protected first-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Rozier. He was the dynamic scoring guard the Heat needed for another run in the postseason.

But when is Rozier returning for the Heat? Head coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters that Rozier, as well as Tyler Herro, are considered day-to-day by the team's medical staff. They will continue to evaluate both players before they are cleared to play again.

"When you see guys go down like that in each case, Terry basically had to be carried off and Tyler was walking off gingerly, you're just hoping for the best for them and then you just wait," Spoelstra said. "I hate that. Those are the longest days when you're waiting for the results from an MRI. But all things considered, we're really encouraged by the results for both of them. They'll be day-to-day and we'll figure it out."

Terry Rozier struggling with his shot before injury

Terry Rozier played 10 games for the Miami Heat before going down with a knee injury on Feb. 11 against rivals Boston Celtics. Rozier was struggling with his shot since arriving in South Beach.

The 29-year-old guard was averaging 12.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists, while shooting 35.9% from the field, including an abysmal 23.4% from beyond the arc. Maybe the injury was a blessing in disguise for Rozier, who could focus the pressure on his recovery.

