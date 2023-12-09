Why was Trae Young fined $25,000 by the NBA? Reason behind latest fine explored

During the final moments of the Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets game, Trae Young had a chance to win the game for his team. However, he missed the potential game-winner that he fired off, allowing the Nets to survive 114–113. However, Young, on his part, thought that contact was made on his shot and that a foul should have been called. Instead, the final buzzer went off, and Young decided to confront the referee.

What he said to the official or how the discussion went is not known by the fans. However, it seems that the Hawks' point guard might have allowed his frustrations to get the best of him, as he is being punished by the league for it.

The NBA Communications official account statement on X stated that Trae Young was reprimanded by the league as a result of the incident.

Here is the statement that the NBA released:

"Trae Young has been fined $25,000 for confronting and directing inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Hawks' 114-113 loss to the Brooklyn Nets at State Farm Arena."

This is not the first time that Young has been fined by the league, and the last time it happened, he was asked to pay.

However, his prior sanction was not because of a confrontation with anyone. Instead, it was because he threw the ball into the stands after the Hawks beat the Chicago Bulls in overtime 123-122.

As per the NBA's Last Two Minutes report, Trae Young was not fouled on the final play of the Hawks-Nets game

As Trae Young elevated for the potential game-winning shot against the Brooklyn Nets, he appeared to have been off-balance. He eventually fell to the court and slid towards the sidelines. This is most likely the play about which Young approached an official, as Dennis Smith Jr. played some tough defense on him, forcing a miss.

However, as per the league's Last Two Minutes (L2M) report posted on NBA.com, the referees were correct to not blow a whistle on the potential game-winner.

"Smith Jr. (BKN) does not impede Young's (ATL) progress with his left hand before Young wipes his hand back," The L2M report states. "Smith Jr. then legally places a forearm to Young's side and releases him without extending or pushing him."

It remains to be seen, if Young accepts the fine or will he appeal against it.