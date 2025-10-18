Why did Warriors waive Seth Curry? Steph Curry brother’s uncertain NBA future after stunning move explained

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Oct 18, 2025 21:29 GMT
The Golden State Warriors waived Steph Curry's brother, Seth Curry, just days before the 2025-26 season kicked off. The team waived Curry, along with 2025 undrafted player LJ Cryer. Seth, the 11-year veteran, had signed a one-year contract with the team at the beginning of October.

However, according to reports, the decision by the Dubs wasn't permanent, as the decision to waive Curry was temporary. According to ESPN's Anthony Slater, the decision was made by the team for financial reasons.

According to Slater, waiving off Seth Curry was decided to gain financial flexibility under the NBA's new salary cap rule.

"They are hard-capped at the second apron and just below it, so they can't afford to have an extra veteran minimum contract on their books until early November," Slater wrote.
The team won't be eligible to sign Seth Curry until November 11, which means that the dream union of the brothers won't happen until the Warriors have played a few games. The team will keep the 15th spot on he roster open for Curry and sign him as soon as they are eligible to sign him.

Curry, like his brother, is an excellent 3-point shooter and has shot 43.3% from beyond the arc in his career. Last year, he shot his career-high 45.6% from the 3-point line. Seth's offensive game will perfectly fit with the Warriors' offense. Maybe, they will get yet another "Splash Brothers," but only literally this time.

Seth Curry reveals why he decided to join brother Steph Curry on Warriors

It is a full circle moment for Seth Curry. 11 years ago, he joined the Warriors' G-League team, Santa Cruz, and he was waived by them. Since then, the younger Curry has tried to carve out a career for himself away from the shadow of his superstar brother.

However, shortly after signing with the Dubs, Seth revealed the real reason behind his decision to join his brother.

"This is definitely special. It feels like a good time in both of our careers for me to be here … It’s good to be here, at this stage, a veteran team get back to trying to win some games and trying to win a championship," he said. "I always felt like I got a lot of love here. Always felt like one of my homes with Steph being here for so long."

Seth Curry has played 11 seasons in the league, and despite his offensive contribution, he has been moved from one team to another very quickly. So far, he has played with 9 teams.

